‘It’s a fantastic option’ – Brighton plotting transfer swoop for in-demand EFL player: The verdict

Brighton and Hove Albion are said to be interested in a deal to sign Reading defender Omar Richards according to journalist Courtney Friday.

Richards has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Royals this term, as they look to challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

The left-back has made 19 appearances in all competitions for a Reading side that are currently sat eighth in the Championship table.

It is also claimed that the likes of Crystal Palace and Everton are all keen on a deal to sign Richards in the January transfer window.

The defender is out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, which means that he could be available at a cut-price heading into the New Year.

But would Richards be a good addition to the Brighton and Hove Albion squad in the January transfer window?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

It’s a fantastic option.

The 22-year-old has undoubtedly been one of the Royals’ standout performers this term with his energetic displays down the left flank standing out considerably.

The Seagulls could do with bolstering their left-back department and the thought of Richards on one side and Lamptey on the other, is extremely exciting.

Richards is strong in possession and is adept both offensively and defensively, and in truth, it’s not surprise at all to see numerous top-flight clubs clamour for his signature.

Alfie Burns:

This could offer a little bit of balance to the option that Brighton currently have in terms of defending.

Potter’s squad is top heavy with centre-backs and not enough options to cover the side at full-back.

Tariq Lamptey is, of course, a super option on the right, but the Seagulls could do with a fresh option on the left.

Richards could be that man.

He’s an impressive engine on him and enough about him to make the step up into the Premier League.

A cheap deal too, which is always nice.

Ned Holmes:

I like this from Brighton’s perspective and I think he’s a player that Graham Potter could get a lot out of.

Richards’ performances this term have shown the potential and the quality that he has, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him make the step up to the top flight some time soon.

Brighton could be a good landing spot but I’d question whether the Reading man offers enough going forward.

I do think another option at left wing-back is something they should be looking at because I’m not particularly convinced by Solly March, who is often used in that role.

This could work for the Seagulls, particularly with contract running down, but it’s by no means a guarantee.