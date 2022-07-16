“It’s a dream come true” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict after West Ham strike transfer agreement with Swansea City

Flynn Downes completed a move from Swansea City to West Ham United last week, with the boyhood Hammer arriving at the London Stadium on a five-year deal.

Rumoured to cost around the £12 million mark, as per a report from Sky Sports, he will be hoping to make his impact in the first-team domestically and in Europe next season.

Featuring 37 times for the Swans in the Championship last time out, the 23-year-old adapted to Russell Martin’s unique style of play seamlessly and was an integral part as to why the South Wales club tended to dominate midfield battles.

Sharing his thoughts on the move, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “It was difficult for West Ham last season They were having a very, very good season, but obviously with Europe, they didn’t have the strength in depth.

“Downes, he has had sort of a meteoric rise, you know, he was at Ipswich and then went to Swansea for one season and then now moving to the Premier League.

“He’s a West Ham supporter. It’s a dream come true for the lad.

“It’s brilliant business by David Moyes again, 12 million for a player that’s got a very, very bright future ahead of him.”

The verdict

It does seem like an excellent move for all involved, with Downes himself joining his boyhood club, all whilst immediately bolstering West Ham’s midfield options with a lot of games set to be played next season.

For Swansea, they have generated a handsome enough fee that they can spend in different areas of the pitch, something that could come in handy as they look to progress after Martin’s first campaign in charge.

Having a fair amount of time before the season starts, Downes will be hoping that he will be ready from the very start when the Premier League campaign gets underway.

Being a West Ham supporter too adds even more glamour to this storyline.