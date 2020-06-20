‘It’s a done deal’, ‘All going to plan’ – These Leeds United fans are confident following rival result

Leeds United can extend their lead over third-placed Fulham to ten points with a win at Cardiff City tomorrow.

That’s after the Cottagers were beaten 2-0 by Brentford, who now trail their London rivals by a point in the Championship table.

Even though some will feel the Bees could mount a late challenge for a top two spot, there’s no denying that a win for Thomas Frank’s side is exactly what Leeds wanted from the early kick-off today.

Therefore, news of Fulham’s defeat was greeted with positivity from the support of the Yorkshire side, although some weren’t getting too carried away as they don’t want to tempt fate given how Marcelo Bielsa’s side fell apart last season, whilst they also need to capitalise in the Welsh capital tomorrow.

Nevertheless, it gives Leeds the chance to open up a very healthy lead in the race for automatic promotion. Here we look at some of the comments from the fans to the result…

Just gotta do our bit tommorow and extend that gap, minimum of draw against Fulham (think we should beat this lot though) and we are up — Lewis Greenwood (@L_J_Gren) June 20, 2020

A win tomorrow would be huge now — Matthew Armstrong (@matarmstrong) June 20, 2020

All going to plan so far 😀 — jason waller (@Jasonwaller71) June 20, 2020

Let's not forget this is @LUFC unrivalled at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. But what a chance — Kokothecat (@Kokothecat2) June 20, 2020

Its only a good result if we can take advantage . I predict if this was a 9 game season starting from scratch then I think be very close with all teams. Of course having 7 point advantage helps. But a good start — peter-maurice (@petermauriceuk) June 20, 2020

It's a done deal. We're up, and champions by 5/6 points — graham briggs (@grahambriggs15) June 20, 2020

We will take that. Come on Leeds. MOT — christopher pegler esq. (@topcoolbanana) June 20, 2020