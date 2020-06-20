Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘It’s a done deal’, ‘All going to plan’ – These Leeds United fans are confident following rival result

Published

2 mins ago

on

Leeds United can extend their lead over third-placed Fulham to ten points with a win at Cardiff City tomorrow.

That’s after the Cottagers were beaten 2-0 by Brentford, who now trail their London rivals by a point in the Championship table.

Even though some will feel the Bees could mount a late challenge for a top two spot, there’s no denying that a win for Thomas Frank’s side is exactly what Leeds wanted from the early kick-off today.

Therefore, news of Fulham’s defeat was greeted with positivity from the support of the Yorkshire side, although some weren’t getting too carried away as they don’t want to tempt fate given how Marcelo Bielsa’s side fell apart last season, whilst they also need to capitalise in the Welsh capital tomorrow.

Nevertheless, it gives Leeds the chance to open up a very healthy lead in the race for automatic promotion. Here we look at some of the comments from the fans to the result…


