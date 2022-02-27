“It’s a disgrace” – Ben Whiteman slams Coventry fans following incident v Preston North End

Preston North End suffered late heartbreak at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday afternoon when they conceded with the last kick of the game to squander taking three points back to Deepdale.

In a match that North End probably had the better of for the majority, the main action all came with the latter stages of the game, with goals, penalties and red cards galore.

Both teams ended the match with 10 players on the pitch, with Lilywhites defender Liam Lindsay dismissed on 84 minutes for a second bookable offence.

Just two minutes later though Fankaty Dabo evened the odds after bringing Emil Riis down in the box, with Daniel Johnson dispatching the resulting penalty.

PNE could not hold on though as Fabio Tavares came off the bench to score his first professional goal, with it coming in the 98th minute.

There was plenty of added time issued by referee Keith Stroud but the most controversial moment of the game occurred following the awarding of PNE’s penalty as multiple home fans encroached the pitch.

That incident prompted a strong post-match response from Ben Whiteman, who lambasted the Coventry supporters who invaded.

“It’s a disgrace – how they’re getting on the pitch two or three times is an absolute disgrace,” Whiteman said following the draw, per the Lancashire Post.

“Once, sometimes they do get away, but two or three times is a disgrace.

“I can see where the manager is coming from with his concerns, you don’t know who is coming onto the pitch or what their intentions are.” The Verdict There have been a few instances of pitch invasions before penalties now in the EFL in recent weeks and it is becoming a bit of a problem. We saw an Accrington Stanley player being struck by a Rotherham fan a few weeks ago and thankfully this time no-one was hit on the pitch. But it still could have been a possibility and Coventry will probably be fined for the incident, which isn’t ideal for them. Whiteman was right in his criticism of the pitch invaders and hopefully it doesn’t continue to be an issue going forward.