‘It’s a disappointment’ – Jed Wallace delivers verdict on Millwall’s current predicament

Millwall winger Jed Wallace has expressed his dissatisfaction with his current side’s league position, saying he would have been very underwhelmed had he been offered 14th place at the start of the campaign on BBC’s 72+ podcast.

Starting the season on a very poor note, winning just one of their open nine league games, the Lions were able to get themselves back on track but like a lot of other teams in the Championship, they have been unable to be consistent enough.

This inconsistency and their three consecutive losses at the start of 2022 has consigned them to 14th position at this stage, a position they will be very disappointed with at this stage having achieved an 11th-place finish last term.

Quiz: Did Millwall win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 1. QPR (A) Win Lose Draw

The main reason for this underwhelming position has to be put down to their lack of attacking firepower, scoring just 29 times in 28 league games and with that, giving themselves little chance of maximising their points return and firing themselves into the promotion mix.

Their defence, on the other hand, has conceded the same number of goals they have scored and that’s a record the likes of Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper will be proud of as the side with the best defensive record in the lower half of the table.

In fact, they have one of the better defences in the Championship overall, conceding less than Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town who are all in the top six at this stage.

Nonetheless, Wallace has been disappointed with his side’s record going back, saying (4:47): “We’ve never been a free-flowing team, we’re not the sort of team that’s going to win 4-0, that’s not what we’re about.

“What has let us down this season is defensively, as a group, we’ve not defended as well as we’d like.

“And my overriding emotion is frustration – because at the moment – I certainly believe we have a lot more at the football club than where we are in the league.

“When I look around training today, the talent we that we’ve got in the group – to be where we are – there’s no getting away from the fact that it’s a disappointment.

“And if you offered it to me in August – I would have been very disappointed and underwhelmed with it – and that is how I feel.”

The Verdict:

Whilst the Lions aren’t a free-flowing team, something Wallace has admitted himself, their attack simply has to be better if they want to start pushing up the table and that means everyone needs to contribute to their cause.

Not only does Benik Afobe need to step up to the plate, something he did against West Brom last weekend with an excellent goal to seal three points, but others as well with Tom Bradshaw now on the sidelines.

In a strange way, the possible departure of 27-year-old Wallace in the summer could potentially go on to strengthen their attack, because they have almost become too reliant on him to create and score in recent years and the responsibility needs to shift to others.

Gary Rowett needs the funds to bring in some top-quality attackers though – and it’s clear they are missing a striker who will score 20 goals in a season. That could end up being the key to a top-six finish in the coming years.

It remains to be seen whether Rowett gets that backing though – because without it – there’s little chance of them being promoted for the foreseeable future.