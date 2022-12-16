“It’s a difficult position for Warne” – Derby County face Jack Stretton decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There has been increasing speculation surrounding the future of Jack Stretton amid his loan spell at Carlisle United.

With Derby County short of options in their squad, Stretton could prove a useful player to add back into the mix having made a number of first-team appearances last season with a January recall an option.

Stretton has made 16 senior appearances for the club, scoring once, while he also had a spell on loan in the National League with Stockport early last year before joining Carlisle this season.

It’s been a mixed spell for the youngster. He’s featured 18 times for the League Two club since arriving at Brunton Park, but has started on just nine occasions, meaning he is somewhat in and out of the side at moment.

As a result, he is perhaps not getting quite as much game time as he would have wanted, while a return of two goals – both in a 3-0 league win over Doncaster – and two assists, is perhaps somewhat short of what an attacker would be hoping for.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers to assess whether or not Stretton should be recalled by Derby.

Justin Peach

It’s a difficult position for Warne.

With Stretton, he has a player who will work hard in a demanding system and has first-team experience for Derby. But in recalling him, you could disrupt what is a vital learning experience for the youngster under a coach in Paul Simpson who has an exceptional record when it comes to developing youngsters.

Warne is desperate for players in his squad and there’s a possibility that Stretton could prove as useful as the likes of Lewis Dobbin and William Osula.

With that in mind, I’d be more inclined to recall Stretton, boosting Warne’s options in attack only if one of Osula or Dobbin returns to their respective parent clubs.

Brett Worthington

Derby County should let Stretton continue his loan at Carlisle until the end of the season. Despite the Rams being a bit light up top, I think it is important for them to allow Stretton to continue his development in League Two and see out the remainder of the season there.

There is no guarantee that the 21-year-old is going to feature on a regular basis for Derby if he returned; therefore, to help him mature and gain viable experience, it is probably best that the striker remains playing regular football and learning under a manager like Paul Simpson.

Stretton has made 14 appearances for Carlisle so far this season in the league, and him remaining there for the rest of the season would allow him to get a full season of men’s football under his belt, and he would return to Pride Park in the summer a better player for it.

It is probably in the best interest of the player and the club that Stretton remains at Carlisle beyond this January.

Marcus Ally

It would be counter-productive for the player’s development for Derby County to recall Jack Stretton in January.

The 21-year-old showed promise in a Rams shirt last season and the club may wish for him to be picking up more regular league starts than he is in Cumbria, but his exposure in senior football will not be increased by returning to Pride Park.

Paul Warne has a number of better alternatives at the top of the pitch, and it is likely that Stretton would warm the bench at best, with the occasional impact substitute appearance.

Paul Simpson has improved a number of players since stepping into the hotseat at Carlisle United and Derby should continue to trust him to have a positive impact on Stretton this season.