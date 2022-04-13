“It’s a difficult one to be honest” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit weighs up new deal for 23-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Last summer, Charlton Athletic announced the loan signing of Akin Famewo on a season long loan – Famewo’s second spell with the club.

As part of the deal, the Addicks announced that they had the option to make the 23-year-old’s move a permanent one in the summer.

Famewo has made 33 appearances for the club in ASky Bet League One so far, being a relative mainstay at centre-back until the last few weeks of the season.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Charlton Athletic Ben Fleming for fan pundit for their verdict on whether or not the Addicks should take up their option to sign Akin Famewo permanently this summer.

“It’s a difficult one to be honest.” Ben told FLW.

“At the start of the season, and for a lot of the season, he’s been starting and has really been a key part in our defence, even if it’s not been the most consistent,”

“But, he’s clearly lost a bit of favour, with Purrington, Clare, and Lavelle coming back from injury really making up those back three.”

“I think it depends on the deal that was agreed.

“I think there was an option to buy agreed with his loan at the start of the season so it depends on the deal,”

“But, if he’s not going to be one of our starting centrebacks then perhaps there might be more financially beneficial deals that can be done elsewhere.

“It depends on the deal to be honest.”

The Verdict

As our fan pundit says, this all depends on the deal and the fee required to make Famewo’s move to The Valley a permanent one.

If a reasonable price, the Addicks should definitely bring him to the club permanently this summer.

For most of the season he has been a regular at the back for the club and has now made 55 appearances for the club at this level across his two loan spells with the club.

Famewo, as a result, is now a more experienced operator in the third tier, and this season’s loan experience will have only made him a better player moving forwards.