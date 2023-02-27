“It’s a difficult one” – Sheffield United fan pundit weighs up potential Sander Berge transfer scenario

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With 13 matches left of the Championship season, Sheffield United perhaps find themselves a little bit too close to comfort when it comes to the chasing pack behind them for the automatic promotion spots.

The gap was even smaller until this past weekend, with the Blades losing two on the bounce and Middlesbrough winning five on the spin, but Boro’s defeat at West Brom, coupled with United’s 1-0 success over Watford has seen the gap stretch to seven points.

Promotion for Paul Heckingbottom’s side is probably very important when you consider the future of some of the club’s key players – none more-so than Sander Berge.

The Norway international midfielder was wanted by Premier League clubs in the January transfer window and last summer too, yet United have not buckled when it comes to cashing in – despite being in talks with Fulham late last month.

United could be in a precarious position though even if they win promotion later on in the season – Berge’s contract at Bramall Lane expires in the summer of 2024 and there is no guarantee that he will want to pen fresh terms even if the Blades are playing top flight football next season.

Addressing the potential dilemma of Berge not signing a new contract, FLW’s United fan pundit Owain Wyse would like to see Berge sign a new deal regardless of the division they will be plying their trade in next season.

But ultimately if he does not want to sign a new contract, then the hierarchy should finally cash in on the Norwegian before they lose him on a free transfer.

“It’s a difficult one,” Owain said.

“I think if we’re promoted I can see Sander wanting to renew, but if we’re in the Championship again I don’t think he will.

“Should we be playing in the Premier League I think we should certainly look to keep him on, but if he won’t renew and there’s no chance of a renewal, then should a decent offer come in, then it makes perfect sense to sell him.”

The Verdict

Berge hasn’t been at his brilliant best on a consistent basis this season for Sheffield United, but there is a reason as to why Premier League clubs are always interested.

He is a powerful midfielder who can drive at defences, and when he does hit top form he can be hard to stop.

Why he isn’t always able to show it is a mystery, but he is definitely a player who could be playing for a mid-table top flight side week in, week out if he wanted to.

And running his contract down could be the best move for the player himself – it will leave a lot of options open as a free agent in 2024 and he’d get a healthy signing-on fee, but it would not be good for Sheffield United who would want to recoup some of that £22 million fee paid to Genk in 2020.