Charlton have somewhat of a dilemma currently when it comes to their attacking options in the league this season.

With new boss Ben Garner unable to recruit another attacking option, it has left the Addicks dangerously short in that area of the field. Right now, the third tier outfit have just two potential striking options on their books in Jayden Stockley and Miles Leaburn and the latter of those is young and inexperienced too.

Stockley is the club captain and produced the goods in a system for a different manager last time around but has struggled to get going under this new management. This term for example, he currently has ten league games under his belt but has managed only one goal and one assist to boot. Last season, as a comparison, he had 13 in 28 starts – so there has been somewhat of a drop-off from the former Preston forward.

His potential replacement in the team is Miles Leaburn.

The 18-year-old had never played a league game for Charlton before this season, so certainly has little to draw upon when it comes to knowledge of League One, but he has handled himself well so far. He currently has ten appearances and three goals and when you consider that only one of those outings has been a start, it means there could be more to come from the young striker.

It could then be time for the Addicks to play Leaburn from the off more – but the Charlton Athletic Football League World fan pundit Ben Fleming has revealed he thinks the player is proving to be a useful option off the bench at the moment and whilst he could start down the line, he may not need to change what he is doing just yet.

Speaking about the player then, he said:”It’s a difficult one with Miles Leaburn. I think he’s shown when he’s come off the bench that he has got the ability to impact games and obviously Stockley hasn’t hit the ground running, I think obviously it’s quite clear he lacks some of the athleticism and ability off the ball in Ben Garner’s system.

“But I think when Leaburn has been given the chance to start, I’m not sure I’ve necessarily been too impressed with him. I’m not quite sure he offers too much more than what Stockley does. I think he has a very high ceiling and he is someone we should be working on giving plenty of first-team minutes too though. Ideally, I would want another striker instead of the two of them to start but we didn’t make moves in the window but perhaps it is time to look at him starting. For now though, I don’t mind him as an option off the bench.”

The Verdict

Miles Leaburn has the better goal record and has the potential and talent on his side when it comes to who should start for Charlton.

Stockley is, of course, the more experienced and reliable option. As the club captain, even if he isn’t hitting the back of the net as frequently as he would like, he can still put in a shift and try and take his team to glory from the front. The issue is that if he doesn’t fit into the system Garner wants, then is there even much point playing him?

It means his goal tally isn’t the same as what it was and it clearly won’t work with the way that the new manager wants to play. Leaburn on the other hand has proven that he can produce the goods in this system, even if he is only 18-years-old and is inexperienced. If you are good enough though, you are old enough in this game.

Leaburn then perhaps should be starting more – but it seems that for now, the fans might be happy with his impact off the bench and it is clearly working as shown by his three goals this season.