“It’s a difficult one” – Carlton Palmer assesses immediate future of West Brom starlet

Proving to possess a youth team full of exciting talent, several West Brom academy graduates have gone on to succeed at The Hawthorns in recent seasons.

Dara O’Shea and Taylor Gardner-Hickman represent more recent and current examples of players who have progressed through the academy ranks who are now playing first-team football.

One player who could soon follow suit is Ethan Ingram, as it remains to be seen if the talented right-back could step into first-team duties at The Hawthorns next season.

Answering whether he thinks Ingram could be part of the first-team squad at West Brom next season, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “It’s a difficult one. He is a talented young lad but he’s only 19 years of age.

“It’s a massive season for Steve Bruce. West Brom wanted to get automatic promotion last season. They didn’t do that.

“So he’ll be under enormous pressure to do that this season. I can’t see him gambling on any young talent. But you never know.”

The verdict

Certainly a talented full-back, who is progressing at an exciting rate, his immediate future is set to be an interesting one.

Likely to be assessed during pre-season, it is difficult to determine what Bruce is currently thinking in regards to what the next step might be.

There does appear to be a need for someone to come into the squad to provide cover and competition for Darnell Furlong, as it remains to be seen if Ingram will be that man.

If it is deemed slightly too early for the full-back to come into the squad, then West Brom are likely to look for a loan move to bridge the gap from where he currently is, to being first-team ready.