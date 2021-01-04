‘It’s a deal the R’s should be all over’ – QPR plot transfer bid for 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are interested in making a move for Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman, as per West London Sport.

The 24-year-old central midfielder has been a key cog in Rovers’ midfield for several seasons now, and has already scored eight goals this season for Darren Moore’s side.

Whiteman joined Doncaster from Sheffield United back in 2018 and has become one of League One’s standout midfielders, and it appears Mark Warburton has his eyes on him with the January transfer window currently open.

So, what do you make of this from an R’s perspective? Would he be a good addition for QPR?

The team here at FLW take a look…..

Toby Wilding

This could be a really good signing for QPR.

When you look at that dismal run of form they are currently enduring, it does seem as though they need to find a spark from somewhere in January if they are to avoid a nervous end to the season.

Judging by his consistently impressive returns for Doncaster from midfield in recent years, it does seem as though Whiteman has the potential to provide that for Warburton’s side, and you do feel as though it is getting to the point where the player himself will want a shot at the Championship.

As a result, it could be argued that QPR should be looking to get this done quickly then they do not miss out on this deal to any other potentially interested sides, something which could then come back to bite them in the future.

Phil Spencer

This would be an excellent move if Queens Park Rangers could pull it off.

The Hoops have struggled so far this term and are really lacking in the natural leadership that is needed to drive the team on.

Ben Whiteman would certainly tick that box.

The Doncaster Rovers skipper has enjoyed an excellent start to the season in League One after leading his side firmly into play-off contention under Darren Moore.

Five goals and five assists from central midfield is very impressive, and mixed with his leadership skills he seems like exactly the sort of player that Mark Warburton needs.

Doncaster are unlikely to want to lose him, but if the Hoops can get a deal done then it’ll be a job well done.

Jake Sanders

Having been a standout player at League One level for a number of seasons, it always appeared a matter of time before Championship clubs came knocking for the Doncaster man and QPR would represent a positive move in the right direction.

Whiteman is a good age, scores goals from midfield and has remained injury-free, so I can’t think of many reasons as to why this wouldn’t be a great signing for Rangers.

Besides Iias Chair and Bright Osayi-Samuel, only one other Rangers midfielder has found the net this season, and with goals and quality hard to come by for Mark Warburton’s team in recent weeks, it’s a deal the R’s should be all over.