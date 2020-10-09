‘It’s a deal that suits all parties’ – Norwich City in talks with Premier League side over transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are in talks to try and secure an agreement for Manchester City centre-back Joel Latibeaudiere, as per the Manchester Evening News.

The 20-year-old is expected to depart the Etihad Stadium ahead of the transfer deadline next Friday, and the Canaries and Championship rivals Reading are keen on a move for the player.

The young defender is a product of Manchester City’s academy but is yet to feature for the first-team and spent last season on loan at Dutch side FC Twente where he made just six appearances.

So, from a Norwich City perspective, does this look like a wise move? Is he needed?

The team here at FLW have their say…

Alfie Burns

This could be a fine signing for Norwich and the perfect reaction to losing Ben Godfrey to Everton.

Latibeaudiere is a young defender that’s been ticking away nicely in the youth team at Man City, with a loan at Twente under his belt too. He’s only 20 and has plenty of time to grow into a top defender.

Norwich has proved to be a good place for young defenders to develop in recent seasons. Godfrey is the prime example of a young signing that Farke has helped tee up for what looks like a long Premier League career.

Latibeaudiere could do far worse than make this move. It could be a great fit.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a smart signing.

The youngster is clearly very talented having come through the ranks at City but he will know realistically that he isn’t going to get in the first-team for now.

So, a transfer makes sense and Norwich are a club that have shown they will give younger players a chance to show their worth.

I don’t think he would get into the first team right now but Timm Klose’s departure to Basel has left the Canaries short at centre-back and Latibeaudiere would be ideal backup. Then, it’s down to the centre-back to impress in training to show that he deserves a chance.

Long-term, it’s a deal that suits all parties.

Jake Sanders

As a confident young centre-half that is comfortable with the ball at his feet, Latibeaudier’s style would serve him well at Norwich, who love to play from the back and dominate possession.

Having gained valuable first-team experience during a brief stint in Holland last term, and already a regular at international junior level, Carrow Road would be a great next step for the 20-year-old’s development.

Latibeaudier has a list of Championship clubs interested in his signature – with perhaps the Canaries the most desperate for another centre-half after losing both Ben Godfrey and Tim Klosee to Everton and Basel over the previous seven days.

The defender appears to tick plenty of boxes and Daniel Farke should really be doing everything in order to get this deal over the line.