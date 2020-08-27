‘It’s a cracking signing’ – Nottingham Forest set to seal another transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman is undergoing a medical ahead of a season-long loan move to Nottingham Forest, according to BBC Nottingham Sport.

Freeman is out of favour at Bramall Lane having started only three times in the Premier League since arriving from Queens Park Rangers last summer, with a loan exit now in the offing.

The 28-year-old represents proven quality at Championship level, having scored eight goals and adding six assists for QPR in the 2018/19 campaign, and is set to become Sabri Lamouchi’s latest summer signing.

Here, the FLW team discuss this impending arrival on Trentside, and whether it’s a good signing for the Reds…

George Dagless

I think so.

We’re talking about a proven Championship performer here and if Sheffield United can’t guarantee him minutes this season coming in the Premier League then he needs to go somewhere where he will play.

He’ll have plenty of competition for places at Forest but that should drive him and his team-mates on and that is what the Reds need to get over last year.

They also need extra players to help unlock defences as at times they struggled to really kill off games and I think Freeman brings that in bundles.

Nice business I’d say.

Sam Rourke

It’s a cracking signing.

I’m a massive fan of Freeman and when on song, he can be one of the most effective attacking midfielders in the Championship.

The 28-year-old always seems to pick up great positions in the final third, and he can provide a useful link between the base of Nottingham Forest’s midfield and their attack.

In my eyes, Forest were in need of an attacking midfielder who plays between the lines to help complement the Reds’ attacks and in Freeman you get someone who can do just that, and has proven he can do it consistently in the second tier.

He’s a player that Lamouchi clearly really wants with them nearly signing him in January, and it’s a perfect deal for all parties involved with him struggling for game-time at Sheffield United.

What also makes Freeman such an attractive option for any Championship side is his versatility, with him able to operate from either flank or centrally, the latter where I expect Lamouchi to use him.

Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Nottingham Forest players are playing now?

1 of 14 Nathan Tyson? Chesterfield Town Wrexham Nuneaton Lincoln City

Jacob Potter

It’s definitely a good addition to their squad.

I feel as though one of the main reasons as to why Nottingham Forest didn’t win promotion into the Premier League last season is due to their lack of depth in specific areas of their squad.

So, it’s good to see Sabri Lamouchi getting his transfer business done early in this window, ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Freeman has already shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship whilst with QPR, and I think his creative ability on the ball will be a real positive for the likes of Lewis Grabban, who could thrive whilst having Freeman in the same team.

He could prove to be the missing piece in the jigsaw for Nottingham Forest next season, as they look to make a long-awaited return to the top-flight this term.