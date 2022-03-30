“It’s a complicated deal” – Fulham set to rival West Ham United for 29-year-old’s signature: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are set to rival West Ham United in attempting to sign Alphonse Areola this summer, according to various reports.

Football League World last week revealed that if the Cottagers are promoted to the Premier League, they will attempt to bring Areola back to Craven Cottage, whilst today, 90MIN reported that West Ham’s hopes of re-signing Areola could be scuppered by Fulham’s interest.

Areola is currently on loan with the Hammers, featuring four times in the Premier League, but starring in their Europa League campaign.

It has been reported by The Athletic that West Ham have an option to make the 29-year-old’s loan move to the London Stadium permanent for £11 million pounds this summer.

Areola, though, spent last season on loan at Fulham, making 36 Premier League appearances and winning their fans player of the year award as the club were relegated to the second-tier.

With that being said, we asked three of our writers whether or not they thought Areola would be a good signing for the Cottagers, and whether or not he is needed, with Marek Rodak and Paulo Gazzaniga already on the books at the club.

Alfie Burns

Given how good Areola was last season for Fulham in the Premier League, it’s understandable that they would want to link back up with the goalkeeper.

Despite an impressive Championship campaign from the whole of Marco Silva’s squad, you can expect them to look to upgrade their options between the sticks.

The links to Nick Pope and Dean Henderson tell you they are scanning the market, but you could see why someone like Areola would be their first choice target given how well he adapted to the club last season.

It’s a complicated deal to do given West Ham’s involvement in the saga, but Fulham can, no doubt, offer him the chance to be their ever-present back in the Premier League.

Ultimately, the player is good enough and an upgrade on what Fulham have, it’s all about whether or not Areola would want to return and be a first choice.

Charlie Gregory

Fulham might face a battle to land Areola over West Ham because the Hammers might have European competition on offer at the end of the season.

However, the Cottagers are certainly looking in the right places for their signings.

If the club end up in the Premier League – which looks likely – then Areola would be a goalkeeper who knows how to compete at the very top end of the division and can keep a club in games with his range of saves and shot-stopping ability.

Considering he might also be available for relatively cheap, then he also represents good value for money for Fulham.

If a deal is possible, then there might not be many better options out there for the club to pursue in their quest to ensure they stay in the top flight for longer next time around.

Adam Jones

Areola certainly hasn’t had the most successful season at West Ham thus far, making just one Premier League appearance so far this term and being consigned to starts in other competitions.

This won’t set him up well for a move back to Craven Cottage where he is likely to be Marco Silva’s first-choice shot-stopper – but he was an appreciated figure in west London and this is why it could be a good move.

However, a permanent deal should be struck to provide the Frenchman with some long-term certainty if the finances are there to make the deal happen and they can negotiate a reasonable package with PSG.

He’s certainly a player they should have in mind – but other targets also need to be lined up. You just feel Areola would be better suited to Silva’s style as opposed to fellow target Nick Pope though.