‘It’s a Championship club minimum’ – Sam Lavelle speaks out after sealing Charlton Athletic transfer

It may have been a traumatic end to the transfer window for Sam Lavelle, but with not long to spare he finally got his move to Charlton Athletic over the line.

The Morecambe captain led the Shrimps to League One through the play-offs last season and due to his performances he found himself at the centre of transfer attention, with Wycombe Wanderers keen to bring him to Adams Park.

The Chairboys did not meet Morecambe’s valuation though according to journalist Alan Nixon, and it led to Charlton making a late swoop to add to Nigel Adkins’ defensive options.

It almost didn’t happen though, as Nixon reported that Lavelle was ready to join the Addicks the day before deadline day – only for the club to switch transfer targets and taking a deal off the table as a result.

In the end though, a move for the 24-year-old was completed just in time before the window shut, and speaking out about the move Lavelle outlined the stature of the Addicks as a whole club as the reason for his switch.

“I’m over the moon really, when it came up a few days ago I was excited to come,” Lavelle told Charlton’s website.

“The stature of the club is massive, the fanbase is massive, everything about it appealed to me. Moving down south is something I’ve looked at for a few years so I’m happy to do that.

“The gaffer phoned me last night and I had a good chat with him.

“He told me his plans, he told me what he thinks my strengths are and asked me what I think I need to work on.

“I agreed with everything that he said and agreed with his plans and ambitions for the club.

“It’s a Championship club minimum, so to try and help the club gain promotion is something that I’m looking forward to doing.”

The Verdict

Centre-back seemed to be a position that Charlton have been weak in all summer, so it was a prerogative for the club to get a signing over the line in that area before the deadline.

It seems as though Lavelle had a bit of an uncertain last 24 hours of the window but there’s no doubts whatsoever that he is joining a much bigger club than where he was at beforehand.

Lavelle himself will be under no illusions as to what he’s coming into – Charlton haven’t started the season that well and they need someone to shore things up at the back.

It is a solid acquisition for League One level and he will be looking to hit the ground running as the Addicks face Cheltenham Town on Saturday following the conclusion of the international break.