‘It’s a case of stick or twist’ – Sunderland facing potential Phil Parkinson decision: The verdict

The prospect of another season in League One is a very real one for Sunderland.

With EFL clubs set to vote on proposals for how the 2019/20 campaign should be concluded later this month, the Black Cats will be relying on a decision being made that keeps their promotion hopes alive.

They’re seventh as things stand and the unweighted points-per-game system the EFL has previously suggested would mean they miss out on promotion and face another season in League One.

That would be a huge disappointment for Sunderland and will leave them facing an interesting decision over the future of manager Phil Parkinson.

But is the 52-year-old the right man for the job? We’ve asked our FLW writers for their verdict…

Alfie Burns

He isn’t everybody’s cup of tea at Sunderland, but Parkinson’s track record in League One is decent and his side have slowly improved since he arrived at the club.

In my opinion, it’d be unfair to axe Parkinson without giving him a summer to get things right at the Stadium of Light; it’s such an important period and it can really define a manager’s stint at a club.

Of course, the problem with Sunderland is that a third year in League One is worrying and there would be huge pressure on Parkinson to get things right, with little room for error.

It’s a case of stick or twist and, for me, I’d be looking for that little bit of continuity.

George Dagless

There’s a real divide here.

Hope grew after a poor start but, other than that spell of decent results, it’s still not been great on Wearside.

If things are curtailed, I could see them looking to change manager but only if new owners come in and can afford to make such a change.

Is he the right man? I’m leaning towards no at the moment but I’d like to see it work there for him so I hope I’m wrong.

Jacob Potter

I think he’s the right man for the job.

Parkinson had a tough start to life with Sunderland, but he has shown much-needed improvement with the Black Cats as the season has progressed.

If the season is to be called to a halt in League One with standings being finalised on a PPG basis, I think it’s harsh on Sunderland, who are only three points adrift of automatic promotion places.

Sunderland need stability, and they won’t get that from sacking managers like there’s no tomorrow. So, it’s important that they keep someone like Parkinson in charge of the club for the foreseeable future, as he’s shown promising signs overall since being appointed as Jack Ross’ successor.

The club should remain patient with him, especially if the season is finished on a PPG basis, as he can’t do much about that.