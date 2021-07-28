‘It’s a brilliant opportunity’ – Noel Whelan predicts success for Leeds player following Championship move

After finding his first-team chances limited at Elland Road, Leif Davis has secured himself a loan move to Championship side AFC Bournemouth for the 2021-22 season.

The Cherries will be gunning for promotion back to the top flight following play-off disappointment at the semi-final stage last season, and they’ll have a new manager guiding them in Scott Parker.

Bournemouth already had a solid left-back in the form of Diego Rico, but the Spaniard has returned to his native country to sign for La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, leaving a vacancy in that position at the Vitality Stadium.

That’s a role that Davis will be expected to fill despite his relative inexperience in senior football – the 21-year-old has played just 14 times for Leeds in three years and made more appearances last season in the club’s under-23 side.

A season being first-choice in the Championship will no doubt do Davis the world of good and according to the Leeds official website, there is the view to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

Depending on how Davis performs though he may return to Elland Road to become part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans, and former Leeds forward Noel Whelan believes this is a great chance for the youngster to further himself on a personal level.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for him with a great team under a great manager in Scott Parker,” said Whelan, per Football Insider.

“The style of play will suit Leif Davis down to the ground.

“It is huge, and a huge opportunity for him to get regular minutes for a team that I believe will be up there fighting for promotion next year.

“In regards to Bournemouth, they have got themselves a very good young player with loads of ability.

“I’m sure Davis will learn a lot and enjoy his time with Scott Parker because he likes to play attacking football very much like Leeds. I am sure that was in the thinking for him before the move.

The Verdict

It is going to be much better for Davis’ career to get regular minutes at Bournemouth this season than to play under-23’s football once again.

Not that there’s anything wrong with development squad minutes, but there comes a time in the career of players where they need to get away for their own development.

Bournemouth will be expected to be up at the top end of the table if they keep all their top players, and with Scott Parker’s system you can guarantee that Davis will be bombing down the left flank as a full-back.

With Leeds signing Junior Firpo this summer on a long-term deal, it’s likely that this ends up being an audition for a potential permanent deal for Davis at Dean Court, but he may end up forcing his way into Bielsa’s plans once again if he’s very successful.