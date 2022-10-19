“It’s a bit worrying” – QPR fan pundit addresses Wolves and Rangers Michael Beale links

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Having built up such a good reputation during his coaching career, and started so well at Queens Park Rangers, it appears that Michael Beale may be a wanted man.

In recent days, the R’s boss has been linked with two managerial positions, with QPR sitting 6th in the Championship at present.

The Express and Star were the first to break the news that Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers were considering Beale for their open managerial position on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Beale has also been linked with a potential return to Rangers where he formerly worked as assistant boss under Steven Gerrard.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, Beale is top of the hit list at Ibrox should they get rid of current boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

With the above in mind, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir if he was concerned by the rumours linking Beale with a move away.

“I must admit I’m slightly worried about all this speculation regarding Beale and Wolves and Glasgow Rangers.” Louis explained to FLW.

“I think what is making a few fans including myself a bit concerned at the moment is the fact that, you can’t obviously go off bookies odds all the time, but the way he’s come in price to be second favourite for the Wolves job.

“It’s a bit worrying because he was sort of nowhere near on that list and he’s just suddenly come in and it’s, you know, similar to when we appointed him, he sort of came out the blue a bit.

“But I think with it up in the air slightly and Wolves haven’t made a real you know official approach as of yet, that’s why I’m concerned because it’s a little bit of a waiting game, it could be in the next few days we hear something more concrete.

“But you know, in terms of money, more money, and working with better players in the Premier League, there is no way Beale should leave. I mean, why would you leave? You can’t leave this early on into your first managerial job.

“So, if Wolves or Rangers do come in, I’m hopeful that Beale, as a young aspiring manager and coach will just say, look I’m happy at QPR and it’s my first job. I’ve got a project here.

“I think he believes that so I don’t think there is a reason to be really worried about it, but as it goes on it is just is a bit concerning until we hear official confirmation that he’s definitely not interested in leaving us so early on.

“It just shows as well though to be fair, how good Beale is and how well he is currently doing already with us to be sort of noticed by Premier League clubs and around the country, and potentially around the world too.”

The Verdict

It would be a real shame to see Michael Beale leave Queens Park Rangers so soon.

He has clearly had a positive impact and the club look set for an exciting season with him in charge. For it all to fade away so quickly if he left for a new job would be disappointing.

With that said, though, the attractions are obvious with both Wolves and Rangers.

Beale has previous ties with the Scottish giants and Wolves offer the opportunity to manage in what many consider the highest quality league in the world – the Premier League.

With reports this afternoon suggesting that Wolves have made Beale their first choice to become boss, it’s certainly going to be an interesting few days ahead.