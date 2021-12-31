‘It’s a bit underwhelming’ – Nottingham Forest close to signing Premier League player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest’s first addition of the January transfer window and of the Steve Cooper era is set to be Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis on loan.

The 23-year-old has had very limited opportunities at Villa Park in recent years due to their step up to the Premier League and will be hoping to slot into the Reds’ exciting attacking contingent. Davis will provide an intriguing alternative to the known quantities of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor at second tier level.

Forest look set to take their play-off bid deep into the campaign and adding quality to their squad depth will stand them in good stead to achieve their goals in the second half of the season.

Here, we have gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see whether they believe Davis will prove to be a good signing for Nottingham Forest…

Ben Wignall

Many will look at Davis’ league goalscoring record of just three over his career and think that this is a poor signing.

But the striker brings more to the table than goals and that has to be factored in to this deal.

Davis is a big, physical striker who will match up to a lot of Championship defenders and the space he will create for the likes of Brennan Johnson to attack will be very dangerous.

And with the other strikers at the City Ground being in their 30’s, Davis brings some fresh legs to the club either from the start of a match or off the bench.

It’s a good signing for Forest and Davis should prove that he’s a very good player in the second tier.

Alfie Burns

It’s a bit underwhelming.

Davis has some good attributes, but I’m not sure he’s mobile enough to be the ideal striker for a Steve Cooper side.

When you look at Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor, Davis isn’t really an upgrade, he’s just a case of something different. A potential Plan B for Cooper during the second-half of the season.

His goal record is poor, too, so the Forest fans are hardly going to be blown away with this transfer.

Forest needed to just tweak their attacking options slightly heading into January and, despite this pending addition, that still feels the case.

Davis has a lot to prove coming in.

Quiz: Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Lewis Grabban Aston Villa Bournemouth Norwich Sunderland

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a good piece of business from Forest.

With only Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor to call upon in that position at the minute, a new centre forward always felt like being a key addition for Steve Cooper’s side in the January window.

Davis is obviously someone who can fill that role, and he is a player who has shown plenty of promise in the past, even though his goals record is admittedly below what you would expect of a striker.

Cooper however, does have a good record of getting the best out of young players, so that combined with the resurgence that Forest have shown since the 42-year-old’s appointment is something that could finally allow Davis to flourish.

This therefore, does look as though it could be a useful deal for all involved.