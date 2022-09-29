“It’s a bit too early to say” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit weighs up Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Bolton Wanderers fan pundit Oliver Jacques is unsure whether Jon Dadi Bodvarrson will receive a renewed contract offer from the League One club.

The striker’s current deal expires at the end of the season in June 2023 and there has been no confirmation of an extension as of yet.

The Iceland native has been with the club since January 2022, having signed from Millwall.

He scored seven goals from 21 league appearances last season, making just 10 starts.

Injuries have held him back from competing more regularly this campaign, with the 30-year old having only started once for Ian Evatt’s side, with a further five substitute appearances.

That has led to this Bolton fan showing concern over whether Bodvarrson is worth keeping on for a longer period.

While he has performed well for the club since his arrival, fitness concerns have the site’s fan pundit doubting whether it would be a sensible decision to keep him at the club beyond this season.

“I think [with] Bodvarsson it’s a bit too early to say,” Jacques told Football League World.

“He’s had a few injury problems that started this season, few little niggles that have just kept him out, so he’s only played a handful of games.

“He’s a very useful player, but again, it just depends on how he goes injury-wise over season if he struggles with his fitness.

“I’m sure we’ll have to let him go but if he stays fit, I’d like to see him have his deal extended.

“He offers us something different up top.

“He’s possibly our best in the air as a striker, hold up play.

“I think he’s better than [Amadou] Bakayoko, but again, it just depends on how long it lasts.”

Bolton have made a positive start to the new season, with the club currently sitting in 6th place in the table.

Evatt’s side face Lincoln City on 1 October, with Wanderers just five points off the top of the standings going into Saturday’s clash.

The Verdict

Bodvarsson has played well for Bolton when he has been available, but unfortunately that hasn’t been often enough for the club’s liking.

That should make them wary over signing a new deal for the forward.

However, if he can prove his long-term fitness then it would be a no-brainer to seek an agreement over a new contract.

His goal scoring record speaks for itself, and his overall play makes him the best option to lead the line in Evatt’s squad.