“It’s a bit of a tough one” – West Brom set to face striker transfer decision: The verdict

Andy Carroll scored a late equaliser for West Brom against Huddersfield Town last Friday night.

The ex-Liverpool and Newcastle forward has made eight appearances for the Baggies so far, and following his headed equaliser, there has been discussion from BirminghamLive about the striker’s contract situation heading into the summer.

As it stands, the 33-year-old will leave The Hawthorns in the summer window, having only signed a short-term deal until the end of the season when signing in January.

But, after some impressive performances, we’re wondering whether or not the Baggies should be looking at extending Carroll’s contract into next season.

We asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on the matter and whether or not they thought it was a good idea for the Baggies to sign Carroll up for next term?

Marcus Ally

Without a doubt.

Even before opening his account for the Baggies, Carroll has been a bright spark in a very difficult period for West Brom since the turn of the year.

His impact at set pieces alone should be enough to convince the club that it is worthwhile having him around until the end of next season.

Carroll has also proven his fitness this season, which has come as a pleasant surprise to many. Outside of Karlan Grant, the Baggies have lacked a consistent goal threat this season and with the 33-year-old’s back to goal game also very effective at second tier level, it is a no brainer to give him a new deal.

The hesitance could be due to some uncertainty over who will be manager at The Hawthorns next season.

Carla Devine

It’s a bit of a tough one with Andy Carroll, clearly we’re not going to be looking at the prospect of him having a place in the starting line-up, he’s not up to that in the Championship anymore.

However, following his goal at the weekend, he showed us that he does still have bits of quality he can add at crucial moments in the game and his goal ensured his side a really good point on Saturday.

West Brom will likely be looking to push for a higher finish next season meaning they might want someone with a bit more energy to be their impact player from the bench.

Saying that, keeping hold of Carroll will be a relatively cheap option for West Brom therefore allowing them to spend more in other areas and consequently, it may be worth extending his contract just for another year but with the intention of him being an impact substitute player.

Charlie Gregory

Andy Carroll has been an okay stand-in for Daryl Dike but whether he should carry on leading the line is debatable.

The striker has only managed one goal since his move to the Hawthorns and whilst that could be written down as being in a struggling squad, it isn’t a great record. For a club that wants to push on towards the top end of the table, they need more from their attackers.

He has the experience but at 33-years-old and with other options available, there is no reason why the club shouldn’t target someone else over summer. With Daryl Dike returning soon anyway, it’s likely Carroll would be dropped to the bench in favour of the former MLS man.

I just can’t see any reason why keeping him on would be a good option for the Baggies unless they plan to use him frequently or want him as a rotation option.

Keeping him on a pay as you play option would be probably the best option here then.

Dike would be a better starter and that’s not including the fact they also have Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson on their books.