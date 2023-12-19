Highlights Steven Schumacher is set to become the new manager of Stoke City, with a compensation fee agreed with Plymouth Argyle.

Schumacher has impressed as manager of Plymouth, overseeing their promotion last season and playing an attacking brand of football.

Though he lacks experience at higher levels, Schumacher's appointment is seen as an ambitious move for Stoke, who are currently in 19th place in the Championship table.

Steven Schumacher is closing in on the Stoke City managerial vacancy.

According to The Telegraph, the Potters have agreed a compensation fee with Plymouth Argyle and are now set to hire the Pilgrims’ boss as their latest head coach.

Schumacher has been with the Championship side since 2021, overseeing their promotion to the second division with a League One title triumph last season.

The 39-year-old has impressed many with his performance as manager of the side in the last couple of years, with Stoke pursuing him as their replacement for Alex Neil.

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit: “It’s a bit of a risk”

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley has given his verdict on the likely arrival of Schumacher as the club’s latest manager.

He has a couple of concerns regarding Schumacher, but is hopeful that this ambitious appointment will be a positive one for the club.

“I think it’s a really good appointment,” Rowley told Football League World.

“He’s done excellently with Plymouth over the last couple of years.

“He plays a very attacking brand of football by the look of things.

“His home record is excellent, he looks to be quite tactically flexible while retaining the ideology of putting the team back to basics, which are all things we need, alongside a good coach who will get the best out of the players we currently have, after the

massive overhaul in the summer.

“My only concern with him is a lack of experience.

“He’s only really been at Plymouth and Bury, as far as I’m aware.

“He hasn’t quite got it right defensively with Plymouth yet, they’ve let in a lot of goals.

“It is a bit of a risk considering where we are in the table, about two points off relegation.

“But if he can keep us up this season and then coach the players to the way he thinks Stoke City can play and turn into, it’s a risk but it’s a very ambitious appointment I think.”

Stoke City league position

Schumacher will be taking over a Potters side currently sitting 19th in the Championship table.

If he is appointed in time, then his first game as manager of the club could come this weekend against Millwall on 23 December.

Schumacher is an exciting appointment

Schumacher does have a lack of experience but he has taken the step up to the Championship quite well with Plymouth.

The Pilgrims were excellent last season, and fully deserved automatic promotion to the second tier.

He’ll be leaving the club 16th in the table, three points ahead of Stoke, which bodes well.

This is an exciting appointment for both the Potters and Schumacher himself, who will be under more pressure to succeed at Stoke than he was at Plymouth.