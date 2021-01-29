‘It’s a bit of a bargain’ – Middlesbrough close to signing 26-year-old: The verdict

George Harbey

I can see the logic behind this one.

Anfernee Dijksteel has been solid under Neil Warnock this season, but Djed Spence is yet to impress me to be honest. He’s been guilty of switching off defensively far too often this season.

Fisher is a decent option to have in the Championship. He’s done well at Preston, and has shown all the attributes of an all-round right-back who is just as good at going forwards as he is at going backwards.

The price they seem to be getting him for is also really impressive. It’s a bit of a bargain in the current market.

It’s a positive addition for Boro.

George Dagless

I think it’s a good signing.

Fisher is a player I’ve rated for a while and I think Middlesbrough are going to get him for his best years for a real cut-price fee.

They could have obviously waited until the summer to get him but that opened up the opportunity for others to step in on a free so I think it’s a clever move from the men from Teesside.

I expect him to quickly challenge for a first-team spot on arrival and it strengthens the Boro first-team, so a really good signing in my view.

Jake Sanders

This would be a great piece of business for Middlesbrough.

With Fisher having entered the final six months of his Preston deal, Boro are taking full advantage of his contract situation in order to get themselves a cheap deal.

However, whilst this is a good signing for Neil Warnock, Boro are generally well-covered in the right-back department, and I’m not exactly sure where Fisher fits in at the Riverside Stadium.

Warnock already has Anfernee Dijksteel, whilst Djed Spence and Dael Fry are both capable of shifting over to the right, so he would certainly be fighting for his place if this deal gets over the line.