‘It’s a bit messy’ – Pressure builds on Neil Warnock and Middlesbrough: The verdict
Middlesbrough slipped into the bottom three of the Championship on the weekend after they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers.
The pressure is mounting on Neil Warnock who is widely expected to save Boro from the drop given his previous successes, however after two consecutive defeats, the club find themselves one point adrift of safety.
So, with what you have seen of Warnock and Boro, do you think they have enough to avoid the drop to League One?
The team here at FLW have their say….
Alfie Burns
It’s a bit messy and Warnock hasn’t made the impact you’d have maybe expected over three games so far, but I think he’s got enough to keep them up.
A win over Stoke City was a great start, but two winnable games have been lost since then and Warnock is still trying to get his methods across, which was always going to be a tough ask given his limited time to work with the squad.
Ultimately, I look at Boro’s squad and they shouldn’t be where they are in the table. They’ve got enough quality to be at least in mid-table, which Warnock will know.
A bit of fine-tuning and a stroke of luck will see them pick up enough results to survive this season in a congested relegation scrap.
If they don’t pick up the required points, I’d be surprised.
Jacob Potter
I think they’ll survive, but only just.
Middlesbrough haven’t been good enough, and their defeat to Hull City will have been worrying for the club’s supporters.
But Warnock knows how to get a team playing at their best when it’s crunch time, and that time is now.
They have got a tricky run of fixtures, and they need to look at picking up points against the likes of Reading and Sheffield
Wednesday, as I can’t see them getting anything from the likes of Millwall and Cardiff City, as they still have something to play for.
Relegation for Middlesbrough would be disastrous, and would surely lead to mass departures in the summer transfer window.
They couldn’t ask to have a better manager in their corner to motivate a group of underperforming players in the final five matches of the season though.
George Harbey
I’m afraid I can see Middlesbrough going down to League One.
Of course, it’s such a tight relegation battle this season and so many teams keep floating in and out of the bottom three, look at Stoke. Before the weekend, they were 22nd after losing to Boro and Wigan Athletic, and now they’ve shot up to 18th after one win over Barnsley.
Boro just don’t seem to have any cohesion or rhythm in their play whatsoever, though, and I think Warnock has come in too late for him to get his ideas across to the players and build his own philosophy. If they were going to sack Woodgate and bring Warnock in, they should have done it during the break so he could have much more time with his players.
They don’t look threatening going forward having only scored 40 goals in 41 Championship fixtures this term, and I think they have left it too late to survive with some hard games coming up.
Never say never, of course, but it looks very likely that they will go down from my view.