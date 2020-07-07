‘It’s a bit messy’ – Pressure builds on Neil Warnock and Middlesbrough: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…



Middlesbrough slipped into the bottom three of the Championship on the weekend after they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

The pressure is mounting on Neil Warnock who is widely expected to save Boro from the drop given his previous successes, however after two consecutive defeats, the club find themselves one point adrift of safety.

So, with what you have seen of Warnock and Boro, do you think they have enough to avoid the drop to League One?

The team here at FLW have their say….

Alfie Burns

It’s a bit messy and Warnock hasn’t made the impact you’d have maybe expected over three games so far, but I think he’s got enough to keep them up.

A win over Stoke City was a great start, but two winnable games have been lost since then and Warnock is still trying to get his methods across, which was always going to be a tough ask given his limited time to work with the squad.

Ultimately, I look at Boro’s squad and they shouldn’t be where they are in the table. They’ve got enough quality to be at least in mid-table, which Warnock will know.

A bit of fine-tuning and a stroke of luck will see them pick up enough results to survive this season in a congested relegation scrap.

If they don’t pick up the required points, I’d be surprised.

