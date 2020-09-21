‘It’s a big signing’ – Nottingham Forest set to seal another transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have reportedly registered their interest in signing Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Sky Sports News have since revealed that the defender is undergoing a medical with the Reds, as they look to strengthen their defence.

McKenna caught the eye with some impressive performances last season for the Scottish side, as they finished fourth in the top-flight.

It won’t come as a surprise to see Sabri Lamouchi looking to add much-needed depth to his defensive options before the summer transfer window closes in October.

Nottingham Forest are sat 22nd in the Championship table this season, after defeats to both QPR and Cardiff City, much to the frustration of the City Ground faithful.

McKenna made 35 appearances in all competitions last term for Aberdeen, and was left out of their matchday squad for their recent match against Motherwell.

But would McKenna be a good signing for Nottingham Forest this season?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

This is going to be a really strong addition for Forest.

McKenna has developed really nicely at Aberdeen in the last couple of seasons. He will arrive with over 100 appearances under his belt and some international experience to match.

He will slot perfectly into the Forest side alongside Joe Worrall at centre-back, offering the perfect right-foot, left-foot partnership.

That balance within your centre-backs is often overlooked, but all the top sides play with that balance and it’s clear to see that’s what Lamouchi wants.

Overall, this looks a really good addition and it should help Forest start turning the ship around.

Ned Holmes:

After Saturday’s game, the argument can certainly be made that more reinforcements are needed at the back for Forest.

McKenna seems like a fantastic option and has been a solid performer for Aberdeen for a few years now.

The fact he’s coming from Scottish football means he’s by no means a guarantee but he seems to be someone that’s ready for the chance to prove himself at this level.

Matching him up with Joe Worrall at centre-back could be just what Forest need to help end their shaky start to the season and get things back on track.

Alternatively, he could be coming in as potential cover for Worrall, who has been linked with a move away.

Either way, I think it’s a good bit of business.

Have Nottingham Forest ever loaned out these players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Have Forest ever loaned out Joe Worrall? Yes No

Sam Rourke:

It’s a big signing.

Forest have made a weary start to the 2020/21 season and are in need of some defensive reinforcements to tighten up that backline.

Their defending at times on Saturday against Cardiff was simply not good enough, and in McKenna you’re getting a player who knows how to command a backline, is strong in the tackle, adept in the air and offers a useful passing range.

On the face of it, he’s got all the attributes required to adapt to the rigours and demands of the Sky Bet Championship, I guess the only question mark surrounding this deal from a Forest perspective is who would he replace, Worrall or Figueriedo? Or could we see a formation change from Lamouchi?

It’s a cracking signing though, at the age of 23, McKenna has played for the Scotland national side and has showcased his ability on a consistent basis in the SPFL for Aberdeen – He’ll offer a great short and long-term solution for Lamouchi’s side.