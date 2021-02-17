‘It’s a big risk’, ‘Give him a chance’ – These Bournemouth fans react to significant managerial development

Thierry Henry is set to be named as the new manager of Bournemouth following successful talks with the Championship club.

The Arsenal legend is in charge of MLS side Montreal Impact now, which is his second spell as a boss following a disastrous start in management with Monaco.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman has done reasonably well in his current role, and he developed a good reputation as a coach following his time with Belgium as assistant to Roberto Martinez.

And, it appears his first coaching job in England is imminent, with the Mirror revealing that Henry is in line to succeed Jason Tindall.

Eddie Howe’s former assistant was sacked earlier this month, even though the Cherries are in the play-off places.

The potential appointment of a high-profile figure like Henry has been big news in football today, and it has prompted a mixed response from Bournemouth fans, with some concerned by his record.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

The difference is Henry has played at the highest level, been coached by the best and, probably, has connections. I'd seriously give him a chance — Ian Stevens (@ianstevens70) February 17, 2021

At least be a little bit more inspiring than thierry henry #AFCB — James (@james_botham) February 17, 2021

Would 28 year old me want Henry to take over #afcb not really. Would 12 year old me? Very much so. Maybe if we can be good that holds some merit? — Neil Grover (@AFCBNG) February 17, 2021

Terry Henry? No thanks, he’s not really done a great job anywhere #afcb — 🍒🇬🇧IowanCherry🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🍒 (@AndyAFCB) February 17, 2021

Who then? It's a big risk for sure, but anythings better than how they are playing now. Such an appointment will provide big media attention for sure, but what are the alternatives available right now? — Joel Hampton (@joelhampton16) February 17, 2021

If it is true about Henry set to become Bournemouth manager/head coach… I think they've picked the wrong invincible. #AFCB — Chris (@BemusedVoter) February 17, 2021

Though saying this, he might be just what we need. Someone who can motivate and get the best out of our players and a manager who has played as a forward. Even if we don't get promoted its still a fascinating prospect having the legendary footballer Thierry Henry as manager #afcb https://t.co/2Ytqudzpdp — Will Partridge (@AFCBWILL) February 17, 2021