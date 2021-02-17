Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

‘It’s a big risk’, ‘Give him a chance’ – These Bournemouth fans react to significant managerial development

Published

9 mins ago

on

Thierry Henry is set to be named as the new manager of Bournemouth following successful talks with the Championship club.

The Arsenal legend is in charge of MLS side Montreal Impact now, which is his second spell as a boss following a disastrous start in management with Monaco.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman has done reasonably well in his current role, and he developed a good reputation as a coach following his time with Belgium as assistant to Roberto Martinez.

And, it appears his first coaching job in England is imminent, with the Mirror revealing that Henry is in line to succeed Jason Tindall.

Eddie Howe’s former assistant was sacked earlier this month, even though the Cherries are in the play-off places.

The potential appointment of a high-profile figure like Henry has been big news in football today, and it has prompted a mixed response from Bournemouth fans, with some concerned by his record.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


