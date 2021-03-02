‘It’s a big job’ – Danny Mills reacts to Celtic’s rumoured interest in appointing EFL manager as Neil Lennon’s successor

It’s safe to say that Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has made a positive impact with the Bluebirds, since taking charge of the club.

The Bluebirds appointed the former Ipswich boss as their new manager, as he succeeded Neil Harris, who had struggled to put together a positive run of results in the Championship.

But McCarthy has guided Cardiff to within touching distance of the play-off positions, with the Bluebirds currently sat () in the Championship table.

It appears as though that impressive start to life with the Championship side hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with it being reported by Football Insider that McCarthy is on the managerial shortlist to take charge at Celtic Park.

Celtic have been without a manager since Neil Lennon resigned from his role in charge of the Scottish giants, with the Bhoys currently sat second in the Scottish Premiership, and 15 points adrift of runaway league-leaders Rangers.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Manchester City and Leeds United defender Danny Mills felt as though Celtic would be better off targeting a slightly younger manager as Neil Lennon’s permanent successor, as they look to challenge for the league title once again.

“I think Mick’s fantastic. He’s done an absolutely unbelievable job at Cardiff with what he’s done.

“But if Celtic are looking to progress and move forward when you look at styles of play and everything else they’re probably looking for a slightly newer-style manager and slightly younger manager.

“It’s a big job and it’s always a big pull, no matter who you are or where you are in management. I just think, realistically, if I was in charge of Celtic, as good as Mick is, you’re not bringing him in to save them. You need to bring somebody in who can push forward and take them to the next level.

“As good as Mick is, and the age he is, I think they’ll be looking for a slightly younger coach perhaps.”

McCarthy’s Cardiff City side are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on struggling Derby County, as the Bluebirds look to keep the pressure on their play-off chasing rivals in the Championship.

The Verdict:

I can understand Mills’ thinking here.

McCarthy has been brilliant since taking charge of Cardiff City, and I firmly believe that he’s capable of guiding them to a top-six finish before the conclusion of this year’s league campaign.

Celtic are a team that have been nowhere near good enough this season though, and even though I think McCarthy could turn around their poor showings, I don’t think he’s the long-term answer to their problems.

There are better options out there for the Scottish giants heading towards the summer.