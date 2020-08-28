‘It’s a big ask’ – QPR face transfer dilemma after Eze departure: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ebere Eze finally sealed his switch away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium today after joining south London outfit Crystal Palace for a multi-million pound fee.

R’s boss Mark Warburton will now have the dilemma as to whether look for a replacement for the 22-year-old in the transfer market, or trust the likes of Ilias Chair to fill the void left by Eze.

So, with this in mind, do you think signing a replacement for Eze is now essential for QPR or can Ilias Chair fill the void?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Ned Holmes

I’d like to see them sign another attacking player but I do have a lot of faith in Chair to step up this term.

I’ve liked what I’ve seen of him previously and I think he could become a key man for the R’s this term.

That said, it would be careless for the west London club to expect him to have the same sort of impact as Eze and so I think signing another attacker is a move that needs to happen.

George Thomas looks an exciting attacking midfielder as well but I can’t help thinking that the R’s could use one more weapon.

Warburton has indicated they aren’t going to spend big but if they’re clever, I think they could add someone very useful.

Jacob Potter

I think Chair deserves a shot.

Chair hasn’t exactly been a regular in the starting XI for QPR, but I think he has earned his chance to feature for Mark Warburton’s side consistently next season.

It’s a sizeable fee that QPR have managed to get for Eze, so it really wouldn’t surprise me if they looked to sign a creative midfielder to fill that void.

But Chair will be looking to impress during training, and show that he is worthy of a starting spot in Eze’s position for the season opener in the Championship.

QPR need to look at reinvesting those funds from the Eze sale into other areas of the squad first, as I still think that their defence is very light on options heading into the new season, and that should be prioritised first.

Chair has earned his chance to move into Eze’s position, and if he can build on some impressive performances from last season, then I see no reason why he can’t thrive in this QPR team this term.

George Dagless

It’s a big ask but I wouldn’t write him off.

I like Chair and I think QPR are quietly hopeful they are going to see a big season from him this year.

He’s a good player and showed signs of what he can do last season with some really tidy performances, it’s now all about finding that extra level of consistency.

I think there’s a lot about him and his career path that is similar to Eze. Played well in the lower leagues, showed some good flashes back at his parent club and, as Eze did last season, it could now be time for Chair to play a starring role.

Big shoes to fill, of course, but he absolutely has the ability to do so.