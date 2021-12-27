‘It’s a big ask’ – Pundit makes transfer claim involving Reading and Leeds United

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has told Football Insider at he feels Leeds United should overlook the potential signing of John Swift from Reading.

The Whites have been linked with a move for the midfielder for quite some time, especially as his contract with the Royals is due to expire come the summer of next year.

Leeds are said to be in the market for some new midfielders as they seek to ease their current injury problems in that area of their squad, with Swift having been mentioned as a target on their wish list.

Now Phillips has had his say on the potential move to Elland Road for the 26-year-old as he stated the following recently:

“In my opinion, it’s a big ask to go from Reading to the Premier League with Leeds.

“He’s a good player but I cannot see him performing week in, week out in the Premier League and that is what Leeds need right now.”

Swift has been in some of the best form of his career to date for Reading this season, racking up an impressive total of eight goals and nine assists in his first 21 Sky Bet Championship appearances of the campaign.

However, it has been reported elsewhere that the midfielder is set to stay with the Royals until the end of the season rather than leaving in January.

The Verdict

It would certainly be a big ask for Swift to hit the ground running at Elland Road and it is for that reason that it appears likely that he will stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium until the end of the season.

He will have far more options when it comes to a move in the summer and could make the process so much easier by becoming a free agent.

There is no doubt he has the ability to play at a higher level, but it may be worth him taking some more time to consider his options before committing to a move.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see if Reading end up fielding any bids for his services next month.