‘It’s a banker’ – Cauley Woodrow’s situation if the worst happens to Barnsley: The verdict

It’s safe to say that it’s been a frustrating season for Barnsley in the Championship, as they struggle to stay afloat in the second tier.

The Tykes are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, and are seven points adrift of safety with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

There has been little reason to cheer for the club’s supporters, in what is their first season back in the second tier this term, under the guidance of Gerhard Stuber.

One player that has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances this season though is Cauley Woodrow, who will be keen to play his part in their survival bid this season.

The 25-year-old has hit 15 goals in 33 appearances for the Tykes, and will be heavily relied upon to score the goals that could fire them out of the relegation zone.

But should we expect Woodrow to leave Barnsley if they’re relegated back into League One this season under the management of Gerhard Struber?

Sam Rourke:

It’s a banker.

Woodrow has been phenomenal in what has been a disappointing season for the Tykes, banging in an impressive 14 league goals.

The 25-year-old has been a consistent figure in the Barnsley team this season, and you do wonder how worse off the Yorkshire club would have been without his goalscoring output.

I imagine there will be a plethora of Championship sides sniffing around the 25-year-old this summer, with many hoping they can strike a cut-price deal with funds set to be tight in around League One and Two next season.

To put it simply, the former Fulham striker is too good to be plying his trade in League One so i’d be shocked if he didn’t leave Oakwell.

The striker offers pace, an impressive ability to run the channels and a keen eye for goal, he’ll be a man in demand if the Tykes get relegated, no doubt.

Alfie Burns:

You’ve got to imagine he will be on the way out of Oakwell if Barnsley are relegated, and they might even struggle to retain him in the Championship.

Woodrow has been fantastic for Barnsley this season and he doesn’t deserve a relegation on his CV.

He’s shown he’s got quality to lead the line and, in addition to that, play in a deeper role, where he is thriving in Struber’s 4-1-2-1-2 system.

That kind of versatility will appeal to a lot of clubs in the Championship and if Barnsley do drop back into League One, they’ll be looking to strike a cut-price deal for the attacker.

George Harbey:

I think it will be hard for Barnsley to keep hold of any of their key players if they go down, especially Woodrow.

Woodrow’s goals have kept Barnsley’s hopes of Championship survival alive this season, much like Lyle Taylor for Charlton, and having him fit and available will be massive for Gerhard Struber as he looks to keep the Tykes up this term.

I didn’t expect Woodrow to make the step up to the Championship with such ease, to be honest. He has a fantastic record in front of goal, scoring a goal every two games on average which has been so important and vital for Barnsley.

Barnsley will be in a good place financially if they were to get rid of Woodrow, especially with the amount of time left on his contract at Oakwell, but you can’t see him staying if they drop down to League One, as there are bound to be Championship clubs interested.