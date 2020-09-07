‘It’s a backward step for the club’ – Multi-million pound Derby County transfer agreement close: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are close to finalising a £15m deal with Sheffield United that will see defensive duo Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe depart for Bramall Lane, as per Sky Sports.

The Rams pair featured consistently under Phillip Cocu last season however they are now being moved on as Chris Wilder’s Blades edge closer to sealing a deal.

So, from a Derby perspective, what do you make of this deal? Good business? Surprised?

George Harbey

I think this is a very poor decision to be fair.

Derby haven’t been too busy in the transfer window thus far, and have only just finished bolstering the defence before moving onto attacking reinforcements, but they are now set to lose two of their most important players.

Phillip Cocu utilised the 5-3-2 system at the weekend, which suggests that wing-backs are likely to be a major part of his thinking next year, so selling his two young, up and coming, talented, homegrown wing-backs on the eve of the league campaign is quite bizarre, I feel.

Bogle and Lowe were two very key players for Cocu last season and they have made huge strides of improvement under the Dutchman’s stewardship, but given Derby’s lack of squad depth and how slow they have been in making new signings under Cocu, I wouldn’t trust them to replace them properly before the new season gets underway.

It’s a backward step for the club, I feel.

George Dagless

I’m a little surprised.

I thought they might be able to keep them for another season because I expect them to push for the play-offs.

It’s decent enough money but a year ago I reckon they would have got a fair bit more, it’s just the market that we find ourselves in.

Mel Morris is no mug, though, and he’ll know when a deal is good enough for his club whilst I am sure the Rams will be able to move on without them with the players coming through and with Phillip Cocu’s adaptability.

Jacob Potter

It’ll be good business if they replace them before the transfer window closes.

Bogle and Lowe are both solid Championship players, and it’ll be interesting to see whether they’re capable of adjusting to the demands of the Premier League this season.

Derby are certainly light on options in defence now, so it’s vital that they replace them at the earliest of opportunities.

Bogle has been a key player for the Rams over the years, and I’m not surprised in the slightest to see him edging closer to leaving for a Premier League club.

Whereas Lowe has been impressive, but I’m surprised to see a club in the top-flight come in for him so early into his professional career.

If they can replace them in the near future with experienced Championship players, then this is a smart move by the Rams.