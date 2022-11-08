“It’ll go against the grain” – Carlton Palmer delivers Blackburn Rovers player verdict as Sunderland circle

Sunderland are weighing up a January move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack, as per a recent Football League World exclusive.

The 28-year-old, who has had to contend with lots of injury concerns over the last couple of seasons, has thrived under Tony Mowbray’s stewardship in the past.

The report states that Millwall and Luton Town are also keeping an eye on his situation as the January transfer window nears its opening.

Sharing his thoughts on the 28-year-old amidst Sunderland’s interest and the potential transfer situation at hand, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Tony’s worked with him before.

“He’s going to be out of contract at the end of the season at Blackburn. He’s not played a lot of football. He’s been injured a lot over the last couple of seasons.

“It’ll go against the grain of what Sunderland have been doing over the last couple of seasons because he’s 28. But you know, he’s experienced, they need a bit of experience. I don’t think he can just go with youth and it may just be that it’s a good fit for Tony for the short term.”

The verdict

Dack is a player that certainly has the potential to star at the top end of the division, however, his injury record in recent seasons makes for worrying reading.

Another complication in all of this is the plethora of creative options that Mowbray has available to him and envisaging where Dack would fit in.

The 28-year-old is certainly of second-tier quality and deserves another shot at Championship football, but ultimately, Sunderland does not seem to best the best for him.

Mowbray knows what Dack is all about and of course is an admirer but it would be a slightly strange signing if the Black Cats were to push forward for a deal.