‘It’ll be tough’ – Oliver Skipp at Tottenham next season after Norwich City stint: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Oliver Skipp has been an ever-present figure in the middle of the park for Norwich City this season.

After arriving from Tottenham on loan in the summer, the 20-year-old has excelled for the Canaries and is a large reason behind why Daniel Farke’s side sit 10 points clear at the top of the Championship.

Spurs will undoubtedly be pleased with his progress at Carrow Road, but have you seen enough from him this term to suggest he can be involved in the Tottenham’s first-team next season?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Ned Holmes

He’s certainly done his chances no harm during his time at Carrow Road so far.

Time and time again, Skipp has looked one of, if not the best, player on the pitch for Norwich this season – and that is no mean feat given he’s playing week in week out with Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell and co.

Spurs look like they could use his positivity in central midfield at the moment and I think he could actually slot in next to Hojbjerg really nicely.

When he’s featured for them in the past he’s looked clearly a bright prospect but still a little raw, this season looks to have helped him take his game to the next level.

I’d expect to see him in the Spurs first-team squad next season and the way Harry Winks has looked this term, it wouldn’t surprise me if Skipp does secure a starting spot!

Only true Norwich City fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Canaries striker quiz - Can you?

1 of 22 1. Who did Norwich sign Jordan Hugill from last summer? QPR Aston Villa West Ham Huddersfield Town

Alfie Burns

A lot of it is going to depend on who the manager at Tottenham is.

Jose Mourinho is a manager I’ve loved over the years, but he just doesn’t use young talent and that’s going to work against Skipp here.

Skipp has impressed in the Championship with Norwich and the biggest compliment you can pay him is that he’s looking ready to step up into the Premier League.

Whether that’s with Spurs, I have my doubts, but Norwich winning promotion will help him out massively.

For me, another loan spell there, this time in the Premier League, would be ideal.

It’s sort of like the Dean Henderson situation with Man United and Sheffield United.

Get Skipp back to Norwich for 2021/22, then by the time we’ve hit the summer of 2022, he will be ready for Spurs.

George Dagless

It’ll be tough.

Don’t get me wrong, I think he’s an excellent player and one I see playing in the Premier League regularly next season but, is that for Tottenham? I’m not sure.

I certainly think he could play lower down in the Premier League but I just think another year on loan at that level would really help him before making a bid to get into the Spurs side the year after.

Spurs have some top quality in their midfield at the moment and though results have been a bit up and down this season I still think it would be difficult for Skipp to be in the side week in, week out.

He’s certainly on the way to challenging for it in the future, though, and I expect another loan to a PL side next year will help him with that.