“It’ll be a welcome boost” – Darren Moore offers double injury update at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Portsmouth in what could be a hugely significant weekend in League One‘s automatic promotion race.

Ipswich Town travel to Bolton Wanderers while Barnsley host Plymouth Argyle, providing a trio of fixtures that could have enormous implications on the league table.

Wednesday drew 3-3 with Pompey on the opening day of the season in match that reflected better on the visitors under Danny Cowley than it did the Owls.

A lot has changed since then and John Mousinho will be relishing the challenge of facing the title favourites at Fratton Park.

Darren Moore is dealing with a few injury absentees very well with Wednesday 21 matches unbeaten in the league and provided an update on the recovery schedule of Callum Paterson and Mallik Wilks in his pre-match press conference.

He said: “We think loosely – another couple of weeks.

“Maybe for both (Paterson and Wilks) or at least one of them, so in a couple of weeks it’ll be a welcome boost.

“Smudger (Michael Smith), Josh (Windass), Greggers (Lee Gregory) have been deputising really, really well but when those games start coming (in close proximity of each other), if you’ve got that little bit of added extra (cover) it just helps.”

The Verdict

Wilks and Paterson have not been crucial to the Owls’ play-off bid, but the ability to rotate that they give Moore would make a huge difference to the freshness of the squad.

It will be difficult for either to displace Smith and Windass given their effectiveness in the final third but competition for places is always healthy.

The Owls could take an enormous step towards automatic promotion this weekend if results go their way, as was detailed in this opinion piece.

Paterson will be desperate to return to the side ahead of his contract expiring at Hillsborough in the summer.