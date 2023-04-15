This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cody Drameh has cemented his place in Rob Edwards’ side since joining Luton Town on loan from Leeds United in January.

The full-back has made 12 league starts as Luton push for an automatic promotion place.

The Hatters are chasing down Sheffield United’s position in second in the Championship table, with a play-off place a near certainty if the gap cannot be overhauled.

Will Cody Drameh stay at Luton Town?

Drameh arrived in January on loan from Leeds and has made a positive impact with the club.

FLW’s Luton fan pundit Dan Ashby would like to see the 21-year-old stay at Kenilworth Road beyond this season.

However, he feels promotion could be crucial to any potential deal taking place as he believes the finances of any permanent transfer could be too much for the team if they are in the second division.

This Hatters fan has highlighted his qualities on the pitch, praising his recent performances, but remains unconvinced that a deal can be struck this summer despite his interest in Drameh remaining with the club.

“I’d love for Drameh to stay,” Ashby told Football League World.

“He’s really started to settle in well recently.

“He took a while to adapt, mainly to get up to fitness and to get used to how Edwards wants him to play, but he’s a modern-day full-back/wing-back.

“Good going forward, good at crossing and good at beating a man.

“Realistically though, unless we get promoted, it’ll be a struggle for us to keep him.

“We probably just couldn’t compete with the wages that he would want.”

Luton have been one of the most in-form teams in the division in the second half of the campaign and will be pushing for promotion under Edwards.

The Hatters have never competed in the Premier League, with their last top flight campaign coming in 1992.

What does the future hold for Drameh?

Javi Gracia is now the Leeds manager and he may have his own plans for the defender having not had the chance to work with him at Elland Road yet.

Drameh’s performances for Luton have been impressive and should have caught the attention of the new Leeds boss.

But Leeds’ own league status may also play a role in his future, with the team competing against relegation to the Championship.

If Luton can earn promotion to the top flight then it would not come as a surprise to see the club pursue Drameh for the following campaign.