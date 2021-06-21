It’d be no surprise to see these 2 West Brom players leave in the next month or two

Managerless West Brom have a lot of sorting out to do as they prepare for their first campaign back in the Championship.

But since Sam Allardyce’s departure last month, the Baggies are yet to appoint a successor and have put themselves on the back foot going into the next campaign.

When you consider the likes of Kieran Gibbs, Charlie Austin, Kamil Grosicki, Kyle Edwards and Hal Robson-Kanu have all left the Hawthorns for free in the last month, the new appointment will want to bring a few of their own signings in to aid their push for promotion in the upcoming season.

However, with the West Midlands side’s relegation back to the Championship, a couple of their best players have already been linked with a move away from the Hawthorns, and the club will be bracing themselves for tempting bids for the remainder of this summer’s transfer window.

With this, let’s take a look at two stars who could depart the second-tier side in the next couple of months.

Matheus Pereira

Although the Brazilian was part of a struggling side for most of last season, an impressive 11 goals in 33 Premier League appearances in the 2020/21 campaign has caught the eye of many potential suitors.

According to the Express, Leicester City are currently leading the race to sign the 25-year-old, although West Ham, Leeds United and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are also interested in acquiring his services.

It had previously been reported the attacking midfielder could be available for just £15m after the Baggies’ relegation, but the Express and Star have since rubbished this claim, saying the West Brom hierarchy are holding out for a much higher bid.

This tactic does make sense, with the Brazilian’s contract not expiring at the Hawthorns until 2024 and unless he tries to force a move back to the Premier League during the window, this saga could drag on throughout the next month or two.

Don’t expect to see any imminent movement on this potential departure just yet – but there’s likely to be a lot of concrete interest in him this summer.

Sam Johnstone

After joining Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man England squad for the European Championships, in the absence of Burnley’s Nick Pope, Sam Johnstone seemed to be in competition with Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale for the final England goalkeeping spot.

The West Brom was uncapped before being selected, but impressed on his debut in the friendly against Romania earlier on this month and made the final squad ahead of the Blades stopper, although it has since been thought Johnstone was already pushing the injured Dean Henderson to be second choice.

Now he is the obvious second choice, he is likely to get his chance if Jordan Pickford becomes unavailable. But even if he doesn’t, his saves against Romania and performances in the Premier League last season are likely to make him several teams’ top target this summer.

Former club Manchester United and East London side West Ham United are reported to be interested in the 28-year-old – and many other teams could enter the race in their search for a reliable goalkeeper.

His current price tag is a sizeable £20m though, but with his contract expiring next summer, the Baggies may decide to lower it and cash in on him now they’re back in the Championship.