It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Swansea City players leave in the next month or two

Swansea City are facing a crucial summer period where they will need to ensure that they make the right recruitment decisions to allow them to challenge for promotion again next term.

The Swans have already seen the likes of key players Freddie Woodman, Marc Guehi and Andre Ayew leave the club and those three, in particular, will take a lot of replacing in the transfer market.

Swansea have been linked with potential moves for one or two players that would be promising additions if they come off so there is hope they can enjoy a good window.

Alongside the key players that have already left the club this summer, Swansea will also need to resolve the long-term future of a couple of other members of their squad. It is vital that they make the right decisions over the future of those players over the next month or so.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO players who it would be no surprise to see leave Swansea over the next month or two…

Matt Grimes

One player that Swansea will be desperate to keep hold of this summer is midfielder Matt Grimes. However, the influential 25-year-old is already starting to attract the attention of a few clubs in the Premier League following on from his impressive performances last term. In total, he scored three goals and provided three assists in 48 games.

It has been reported by Chronicle Live that Grimes is of interest to both Newcastle United and Southampton this summer and that he could potentially be available for a fee of around £8 million during the transfer window.

There has been a further report from Hampshire Live revealing that Swansea’s interest in Southampton’s Michael Obafemi could give the Saints the best chance of securing Grimes’ signature this summer.

According to the latest update from Wales Online, Swansea have yet to receive a formal offer for Grimes this summer. However, that is likely to change with the 25-year-old a player that has shown he could be ready to make the jump up to the Premier League. It would be no surprise to see him depart the Liberty Stadium before the window closes.

Swansea City quiz: One question about every player in the Swans’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 6 How old is Ryan Bennett? 29 30 31 32

Yan Dhanda

Another Swansea player that it would not be a surprise to see depart the club this summer is attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda. The 22-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal at the Liberty Stadium and was limited to just 14 starts in the Championship last term. In total, he scored just once and provided three assists in 27 appearances.

It has already been reported by Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas that Belgian side Anderlecht have stepped up their interest in Dhanda this summer and that they are interested in bringing him in from Swansea before the window shuts.

Wales Online have reported that Swansea have yet to receive any transfer offers for Dhanda, but it would certainly not be a surprise if Anderlecht did firm their interest in the coming weeks.

Dhanda is not a guaranteed starter for Swansea and therefore it could be that they decide to allow him to leave and recoup some money for him as he enters the final year of his contract.