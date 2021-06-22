It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Sheffield Wednesday players leave in the next month or two

It’s been a tough few months for Sheffield Wednesday.

Darren Moore’s side were relegated on the final day of the season, have seen a significant chunk of their senior squad leave at the end of their contracts, and struggled with financial issues.

Players have not been paid on time or in full for months and the club are under a transfer embargo, which has hamstrung their preparations for the 2021/22 League One campaign.

The last thing the Owls will want now is to see their squad reduced further but with the transfer window open, that’s certainly a possibility.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted two players that it would be no surprise to see leave Hillsborough in the next month or two…

Barry Bannan

The Wednesday skipper may have only signed a new two-year deal last season but his recent comments have left the door open to a potential exit.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Bannan revealed he was set to have talks over this future once he returned to Hillsborough for pre-season and would find out what he’ll be doing next season with things “a bit up in the air at the minute”.

The playmaker has made more than 250 appearances in his six-year stint with the Owls, becoming a leader in recent years, but it seems after the relegation to League One and amid ongoing off-field issues he’s considering his options.

If he stays, you’d imagine Bannan will be a key man as Wednesday look to bounce back up to the Championship but cashing in could make sense for the club as it would help to solve their financial issues and get their highest earner (SalarySport) off their books.

One question about every player in the Owls’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 16 Cameron Dawson's age matches his squad number, but what number does the goalkeeper currently wear? 24 25 26 27

Josh Windass

Windass has kept quieter than his captain about his future but the Owls forward appears to be attracting a lot of attention after his side’s relegation to League One.

Millwall are the first club to have made an offer for him, though the Sheffield Star has reported that their bid has been quickly rejected by the Owls.

There is understood to be interest from both Fulham and West Bromwich Albion as well, with both clubs looking to prepare for life back in the Championship.

Though Windass does still have time left on his current deal, given the financial situation at Hillsborough right now it would be no surprise should the club look to sell him.