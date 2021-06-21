It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Sheffield United players leave in the next month or two

Sheffield United are busy preparing for life back in the Sky Bet Championship after two seasons away, with Slavisa Jokanovic now getting his feet under the table at Bramall Lane.

The quest to appoint a successor to Chris Wilder went on for many months until the Blades got their man and the imposing former Watford and Fulham boss will now be hoping to add yet another promotion to his glowing CV.

His initial task is to revive a team that in disarray at present, with many key members of the squad having seemingly lost their confidence after putting in a host of sub par showings during the campaign just gone.

The next few months will be spent moving players on and bringing fresh blood into the football club that can make a difference as they look to secure an immediate return to the top flight in the steel city.

Here, we take a look at TWO Sheffield United players who could well leave in the next month or two…

Sander Berge

The Norwegian midfielder has been strongly linked with a move away from the club in recent months and it appears likely that it is only a matter of time before he moves on to pastures new.

Both Arsenal and Aston Villa are said to be keen on making a move for the 23-year-old and it appears that he could be sold for big money, with a fee of £35 million being mentioned.

Ideally the Blades would rather hold onto a player who is one of their most talented assets but realistically speaking, that kind of money would go a long way towards helping the club coffers.

Berge appears to have played his last game in red and white and we await his next destination.

Aaron Ramsdale

Another player who could well be on the move this summer is talented young goalkeeper Ramsdale, with the former AFC Wimbledon and Chesterfield loanee attracting interest from the Premier League.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Wolves are all said to be eyeing up a move for the England international and it has been said that he could also be sold on for big money.

Sheffield United will be looking to recoup all if not more of the fee that they paid Bournemouth to bring back the player to Bramall Lane in the summer of 2020 and won’t let the shot stopper leave without a fight.

The pull of top flight football may be too string for the Blades to keep hold of their star man this summer.