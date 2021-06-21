It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Reading FC players leave in the next month or two

Reading endured a frustrating end to the season that saw them ultimately fall short as they chased a play-off place.

Despite that, it was still a positive campaign for the Royals as they improved a lot under Veljko Paunović, but that doesn’t mean they will be able to build on that moving forward.

That’s because the Berkshire outfit are in a worrying position with FFP, and it has already been reported that they are ‘expected’ to cash in on several influential players in order to balance the books.

With that in mind, it will be difficult to keep hold of key figures given buying clubs know the struggles Reading have.

And, here we look at TWO players who could secure a move away from the Madejski Stadium in the coming months…

John Swift

The creative midfielder is entering the final two years of his deal with Reading and he is sure to have admirers from the top end of the Championship and bottom half of the Premier League.

He would be sorely missed by the Royals, but he is one of a few players in the squad who will be able to command a pretty hefty fee.

Losing the former Chelsea youngster would be a blow, but the financial situation dictates, so an exit seems possible.

Michael Olise

Whilst there may be some hope of keeping Swift, there won’t be many who expect Olise to be at the club next season.

He is undoubtedly the biggest asset Reading have, with a host of top-flight clubs monitoring his situation. The Championship side will be confident of getting a big fee for the talented young playmaker and they will back him to make an impact at the highest level when he inevitably moves on.