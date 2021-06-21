It’d be no surprise to see these 2 QPR players leave in the next month or two

Queens Park Rangers have had a solid start to their summer transfer window with a handful of good signings being made.

Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field have all made their loan spells from last season permanent, whilst we’ve also seen Andre Dozzell come in from Ipswich Town.

Indeed, it appears Rangers are looking to add further this summer where they can, too, but that could also mean some players are going to move on in order to keep the squad streamlined and also balance the books financially.

Here, then, we’re looking at two players that could well be leaving in the near future…

Tom Carroll

Carroll has been offered a new contract by QPR but it looks as though it is not going to be signed and the midfielder will be leaving at the end of this month.

Talks did continue after the initial rejection but there has been little progress and the midfielder looks set to leave on a free.

He was performing well until his injury in January and we’ll just have to see who snaps him up in the coming weeks.

Todd Kane

Kane is another player who seems quite likely to be moving on this summer.

He fell out of favour towards the end of last season for various reasons and it now looks very much for the best that he moves on to a new side this summer.

QPR will be looking to add in a new right-back to challenge Osman Kakay this summer and keep up competition there but it seems quite clear that that is not going to come from Kane next season as he has evidently fallen out of Warburton’s plans.

A decent player, though, and for the right club he could be a good signing.

