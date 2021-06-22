It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Portsmouth players leave in the next month or two

Portsmouth are preparing for a new era as Danny Cowley looks to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion to the Championship.

The former Lincoln boss will have been disappointed that he couldn’t guide Pompey to a top six finish last time out, with the team falling short on the final day.

Nevertheless, many realise that Cowley was inheriting a set of players that weren’t his, so he will welcome the chance to make changes to the group in the summer transfer window.

Work on that front has already started, with several big calls made in terms of who would be offered a new deal.

The excitement right now will be about incomings, but further exits could be on the cards and here we look at TWO who could move on from Fratton Park in the window…

Ronan Curtis

The winger has been productive for Pompey over the years, which is why there is believed to be Championship interest in the player.

And, whilst he has been an important player, Curtis isn’t irreplaceable, whilst his sale could allow Cowley to have a bit more freedom in the market.

So, this is something that could happen and the Ireland international may feel that it’s time for a new challenge away from the south coast.

John Marquis

It’s a similar story for Marquis.

The ex-Doncaster man is someone who has attracted attention and even though Hampshire Live have confirmed that he isn’t someone Pompey ‘actively’ want to sell, there is a feeling that a deal could happen.

With at least one new striker expected to come in, Marquis may not be guaranteed regular minutes, so getting a decent fee for him may seem the best bet for all parties.