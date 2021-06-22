It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Oxford United players leave in the next month or two

It has already been something of a busy summer transfer window for Oxford United.

While Josh Ruffels has brought his long spell with the club to join Huddersfield, Marcus McGuane and Ryan Williams have both joined the club on permanent deals, with Ellis Harrison also expected to join.

So with players on their way to The Kassam Stadium this summer, it seems inevitable that some more individuals will leave the club across the course of the window, particularly with interest emerging in certain members of the U’s’ squad.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look here, at two players who could be set to leave Oxford during the current transfer market.

Rob Atkinson

One player it seems Oxford are already having to field interest in this summer, is centre back Rob Atkinson.

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (22/06, 10:32), Championship side Bristol City are set to see a £1.4million bid for the defender rejected, with Oxford said to be holding out for a fee of at least £2million.

While that means the Robins will have to increase their bid by a significant percentage, there is still plenty of time in the window for them to do that, and with Scottish giants Celtic also linked, it could be hard for Oxford to keep hold of the 22-year-old beyond the end of the current window.

Derick Osei

Despite only joining Oxford from French side Stade Brestlast summer, Osei found himself loaned out to League Two Walsall for the second half of last season, after just three league appearances for Karl Robinson’s side.

With fellow strikers Sam Winnall, Dan Agyei and Matty Taylor all under contract at The Kassam, and the seemingly imminent arrival of Harrison at the club as well, it does seem as though Osei will be some way down Oxford’s attacking pecking order next season.

As a result, a move away for Osei next season, either permanently or on loan, could be a sensible one for the 22-year-old, to give him the chance of regular first-team football that he will no doubt be hoping for at this stage of his career.