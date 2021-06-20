It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Nottingham Forest players leave in the next month or two

Nottingham Forest will be hoping they can challenge higher up the Championship table next season under the management of Chris Hughton.

The Reds endured a frustrating league campaign last term, as they struggled to put together a positive run of results in the second tier of English football.

Forest finished 17th in the Championship, and nine points clear of the relegation zone, which will be a relief for the City Ground faithful, after they had previously been in danger of being relegated into League One at one stage of the 2020/21 season.

The club have already announced that a number of players will depart this summer, as they look to rebuild ahead of the new league campaign, which is set to get underway.

But it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see other players depart in the coming months, as they look to make way for new signings.

We take a look at TWO players who it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see depart in the next month or two.

Lyle Taylor

Taylor only signed for Nottingham Forest in 2020 after a successful spell with Charlton Athletic, but he has struggled to replicate his strong run of form in front of goal with the Reds.

Taylor netted just five goals in 42 appearances for Chris Hughton’s side in the 2020/21 season, and has already been linked with a move away from the City Ground this summer.

Football League World have exclusively revealed earlier this month that Forest could make Taylor available for loan ahead of the new league campaign, which has alerted a number of clubs.

Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Barnsley are all credited with interest in signing Taylor on a temporary basis this summer, and it would come as a real surprise to see him involved in their first match in the 2021/22 season.

Harry Arter

Arter only signed for Nottingham Forest back in 2020, and has gone on to make 14 appearances for the Reds since.

The Athletic have recently revealed that the club are willing to consider moving the former AFC Bournemouth midfielder on before the summer transfer window closes.

He has a considerable amount of experience in the Championship, and could turn out to be a good signing for a number of teams in the second tier.

Arter played a key role in AFC Bournemouth’s promotion-winning season in 2014/15.