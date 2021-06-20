It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Millwall players leave in the next month or two

Millwall will be looking to make a charge for a Sky Bet Championship play-off place next season after falling away in the race for the top six in the campaign just gone.

Gary Rowett has done a solid job since taking over from Neil Harris in the hot seat and has slowly progressed his side into a team that plays far more attractive football than it did previously.

New signings will inevitably improve things further for the Lions moving forwards and the South London club have already been busy, with the likes of George Long and Scott Malone both joining the capital based side from Hull City and Derby County respectively.

Meanwhile it appears likely that some players could well depart the New Den over the next few weeks as the club looks to trim it’s current squad.

Here, we take a look at TWO Millwall players who could leave in the next month or so…

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

The towering front man has endured a tough time of late with the club and as a result, it appears likely that he could depart for pastures new.

Bodvarsson only found the back of the net once last term and slowly fell down the pecking order under Rowett as he struggled to maintain any kind of form.

The Icelandic striker has only scored seven goals since joining the club back in 2019 and hasn’t exactly repaid the faith that Millwall have shown in him.

With it being said that the Lions would be open to letting him go this summer, it appears that he could be one of the first out the door.

Tom Bradshaw

Another striker who has also struggled for form since joining the club, Bradshaw has cut a frustrated figure in a Millwall shirt and could well be moved on this summer.

The former Walsall man only scored four times across all competitions for the Lions last term and was pretty wasteful in front of goal.

Millwall are said to be looking at bringing in some new attackers this summer, which could see a changing of the guard in the final third of the pitch.

Bradshaw has rarely convinced since signing from Barnsley and Millwall could well be keen to cash in on him.