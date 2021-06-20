It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Middlesbrough players leave in the next month or two

Middlesbrough are preparing for a big summer in the transfer market.

After losing several high-profile players such as Marvin Johnson, Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga at the end of their contracts, Neil Warnock will be desperate to enter the market in order to sign some fresh faces.

However it’s unlikely that the exodus is over for the summer.

Several other players have been linked with a move away from the Riverside Stadium before the new season gets underway, but who are they?

Here are two Middlesbrough players who could leave in the next couple of months.

Lewis Wing

The midfielder is a player who could certainly be moving on.

Wing fell out of favour under Neil Warnock last term and ended up spending the second half of the season on loan with Rotherham United, making 20 appearances and scoring two goals for Paul Warne’s side.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Middlesbrough could use Wing as part of a deal to sign Michael Smith this summer – a clear indication that he’s perhaps seen as a dispensable part of the first team fold.

Chuba Akpom

Things just haven’t worked out for the striker since moving to Teesside last summer.

Akpom has scored just five times during the season and has really struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Neil Warnock, leading to reports that the former Arsenal starlet could be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Middlesbrough are determined to bring in several new strikers and if that happens then it won’t be a surprise to see Akpom moving on.