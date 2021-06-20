It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Luton Town players leave in the next month or two

It has already been a busy 2021 summer transfer window for Luton Town.

The Hatters have completed the signings of five players, with Fred Onyedinma, Reece Burke, Allan Campbell, Cameron Jerome and Henri Lansbury all making moves to Kenilworth Road, as the club look to build on an impressive 12th place finish in the Championship last season.

But with so many players arriving it does seem inevitable that some individuals will have to leave the club this summer, in order to make space in the squad and budget for those new recruits.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look here, at two players who we could see leave Luton over the course of the next few months.

Gabriel Osho

Osho only joined Luton last November following his release from Reading, but it already seems as though his time at Kenilworth Road could be coming to an end.

Having made just one cup appearance for the Hatters, and spent much of his time at Luton out on loan with Yeovil and Rochdale, it has been suggested that the arrival of Burke has left Osho’s own future with the club in doubt.

That has been followed up by the news that a number of as yet unnamed clubs are targeting Osho, meaning that with the 22-year-old seemingly down the pecking order in Nathan Jones’ side, it may be no surprise if he is on the move again this summer.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

With his current contract at Luton expiring this summer, the Hatters have offered an extended deal to Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

However, a new contract for the midfielder has yet to be announced and it seems Luton are not the only ones interested in the services of Mpanzu, with Championship rivals Middlesbrough also credited with an interest in the 27-year-old recently.

After seven-and-a-half years with Luton, you do wonder whether that chance to test himself elsewhere could be tempting for Mpanzu, particularly with a club the size of ‘Boro, who may will no doubt be targeting a push for a return to the Premier League in the coming campaign, which would be appealing to the midfielder.