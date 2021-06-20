It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Huddersfield Town players leave in the next month or two

The 2020/21 campaign was far from a perfect start to life at Huddersfield Town for Carlos Corberan but the Terriers have backed their boss moving forward.

Five new signings have arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium already this summer – all free transfers – as the Spaniard gets another chance to shape his squad.

There’s still a fair way to go until the start of the EFL season, which is set to get underway on the 7th of August, and there will surely be more changes to the Terriers squad before that point.

More new arrivals could well happen but we should expect some departures as well.

With that in mind, here are two players it would be no surprise to see leave in the next few months…

Pipa

Undoubtedly one of the best signings that Huddersfield made last summer, Pipa’s debut season in Yorkshire was an impressive one.

The right wing-back’s exploits in 2020/21, which saw him add two goals and four assists as well as contributing defensively, have drawn the attention of Sporting Lisbon.

It is understood that the Portuguese club are weighing up a €2 million (£1.7m) offer for Pipa, who has refused to rule out a summer departure.

Huddersfield are said to prepared to ensure he doesn’t leave cheaply but it would certainly be no surprise to see him depart before the window closes.

Lewis O’Brien

Another member of Corberan’s squad that is attracting attention, Lewis O’Brien looks like a player with a very bright future indeed.

The 22-year-old has already become a key man in the centre of the park for the Terriers, offering an industrious work rate and real quality on the ball.

Such have been the quality of his performances that O’Brien has turned heads in the Premier League, with Newcastle United reportedly leading the chase for him and two other unnamed top flight clubs also thought to be keen.

Huddersfield will not want to lose the midfielder but should a significant bid come in for him, they may feel they have to accept it and their academy product may find the draw of Premier League football too much to resist.