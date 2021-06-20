It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Fulham players leave in the next month or two

Fulham are facing an important summer period where they will need to make the right changes to their squad to help them bounce back from their relegation form the Premier League.

The summer preparations for Fulham will not be being helped by all of the uncertainty surrounding Scott Parker’s potential future as their manager.

It is being reported that he could be set to leave Craven Cottage shortly and that Bournemouth is a possible destination for him to move to.

That would leave the club needing to identify and appoint the right manager to lead their quest to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. It is now believed that Steve Cooper is on their shortlist.

Fulham though can not let that situation affect what they are doing in terms of recruiting the right players because it will be vital that they make the right changes to their squad.

It will also be crucial that they manage to sort out the long-term futures of one or two players that are attracting interest from elsewhere.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO Fulham players you would not be surprised to see leave Craven Cottage in the next month or so…

Antonee Robinson

One player that could be heading for the exit door at Fulham this summer is defender Antonee Robinson. The left-back only arrived at Craven Cottage last year from Wigan Athletic.

He managed to enjoy a solid debut campaign in the Premier League making 28 appearances in the league and showing that he potentially belongs at that level.

That has seen the 23-year-old start to attract plenty of transfer attention already this summer, and it has been reported by The Sun that Manchester City are considering making a move for the left-back as they aim to enhance their options in that position.

It is thought that City would be prepared to pay a fee of around £10 million to secure his services.

The Premier League champions are being rivalled in their interest in Robinson by Italian giants AC Milan. According to a report from Calciomercato, Milan have reignited their interest in the 23-year-old after they had previously agreed a deal with Wigan for his signature back in January 2020. That move though fell through due to medical issues.

Given the level of interest in Robinson and the calibre of clubs that are in for him, it would not be surprising to see him get snapped up by someone before the transfer window closes.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Another player that it would not be a major surprise to see leave this summer if forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Serbia international has already started to draw a lot of transfer attention this summer and according to a recent report from The Sun he is thought to be open to leaving Craven Cottage.

The same report outlined that Fulham are wanting to ensure that the striker remains with the club and spearheads their attempt to get back into the Premier League.

However, they have already had to turn down an offer of around £16 million from Dynamo Moscow and West Ham are believed to be the latest side to register an interest in him.

That comes after previous reports have indicated that AS Roma could also be interested in the forward this summer with Jose Mourinho thought to be an admirer of his.

Amid all that transfer interest, it would not be too much of a shock to see Mitrovic leave the club this summer, even if Fulham would rather keep hold of him for next term.