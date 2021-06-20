It’d be no surprise to see these 2 Derby County players leave in the next month or two

Having survived in the Championship on the final day of the previous campaign, Derby County fans were hoping for a productive summer that would allow Wayne Rooney to strengthen he squad.

However, with the off-field issues still impacting the club, the Rams haven’t been able to make the additions they would’ve wanted.

The longer it drags on, the harder the window will be for the boss and whilst there are a host of players out of contract at the end of the month, further departures could be on the cards.

And, here we look at TWO players who could easily secure a move away from Pride Park over the summer…

Jason Knight

If Derby do need to raise funds, or if other clubs look to take advantage of their situation, then the younger players will be the one who attract the most attention, and Jason Knight is one of those.

The midfielder is already on the radar of some top-flight clubs and some in the Premier League will see him as a good long-term investment.

Louie Sibley

It’s a similar story with Sibley, as the attacking midfielder is believed to have been monitored by Liverpool in the past.

Therefore, if Derby do need to cash in on their academy graduate then there will be plenty of takers. Whilst the youngster has struggled for consistency in the past year, he has shown enough since breaking into the first-team squad to suggest that he has the ability to go a long way in the game.

So, a summer exit can’t be ruled out, even if Derby won’t want to sell.